Keeping 'Little Shop of Horrors' afloat

Parker Shinn, an 11th grader at FHS, has been in several previous productions. He enjoys working with the people.

Shinn said although this may not be one of the theater group’s typical performances, “A lot of hard work and sacrifice have gone into making it as best as possible.”

He said if it wasn’t for Mrs. Mays-Nielson, he would have never gone to FHS. He met her during eighth-grade tours of the building when he was planning to attend a different high school.

“However, her kindness and sincerity are what made me even consider coming to this school,” said Shinn. “Ever since then, I’ve participated in every show she’s done and had the honor of having her as a teacher.”

Shinn said Mays-Nielson has changed his life not only as an instructor but also as a role model for what he strives to be.

“I consider myself lucky to have gotten the opportunity to know Mrs. Mays-Nielson,” he said.

Senior Madeline Joyce has not done theater before this year. She has enjoyed creating relationships with others while transforming into her character.

She said her director’s experience has affected her and the cast because it has stirred up a new wave of emotions.