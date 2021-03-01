Keeping the Irish arts alive

When they arrived in St. Louis, they realized there were few first-generation emigrants living there at the time, so they quickly realized the need to keep the traditional Irish arts alive. So, the couple began teaching their own children – Eileen, Niall, Sean and Liam – and others the unique and beautiful music and dance of Ireland.

The couple had another son, Patrick, who passed away as an infant.

Fifty years later, Patrick and Helen are still “happy American citizens.” Patrick is now almost 90 and Helen is almost 80.

“We arrived in St. Louis in mid-August with a 3-year-old and I was pregnant with our second son,” said Helen. “Nobody told us about the heat or the tornadoes, etc.”

She said Patrick loved his work but she was homesick and wanted to go home.

“Money was not important to me,” said Helen. “I learned to watch TV all day [because we didn’t have that in Ireland, only for a few hours in the evening].”

She realized she wanted to preserve her children’s Irish heritage.

“I realized I wanted to keep my children Irish enough that when I would go back [to Ireland] they would be familiar,” she said.