Keeping the Irish arts alive

A world-class performance is taking place in the Parkland during Irish-American Heritage Month.
Instructors from St. Louis Irish Arts, the premier school of traditional Irish music and dance in St. Louis, will perform Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts is sponsoring the event.
This special event was originally planned for last spring but was postponed due to COVID-19. While the number of performers is sized down from last year’s planned event due to the continuing need for the health and safety of both the performers and attendees, this Saturday’s show will be a spectacular event.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased through Mineral Area Council on the Arts at 573-518-2125 or by email at sadkins@MineralArea.edu. Tickets may also be purchased through Eventbrite through the link on MACOA’s website or Facebook page.
St. Louis Irish Arts was founded by first-generation emigrant Dr. PJ Gannon and wife Helen. Both were born and raised in Ireland. Patrick became a physician and Helen was a nurse midwife. Patrick was invited to the U.S. to do a one-year research project.
The couple arrived in St. Louis in 1967 from Dunmore, a village in County Galway, Ireland. The couple grew up playing music and dancing, as they grew up the Irish way.
When they arrived in St. Louis, they realized there were few first-generation emigrants living there at the time, so they quickly realized the need to keep the traditional Irish arts alive. So, the couple began teaching their own children – Eileen, Niall, Sean and Liam – and others the unique and beautiful music and dance of Ireland.
The couple had another son, Patrick, who passed away as an infant.
Fifty years later, Patrick and Helen are still “happy American citizens.” Patrick is now almost 90 and Helen is almost 80.
“We arrived in St. Louis in mid-August with a 3-year-old and I was pregnant with our second son,” said Helen. “Nobody told us about the heat or the tornadoes, etc.”
She said Patrick loved his work but she was homesick and wanted to go home.
“Money was not important to me,” said Helen. “I learned to watch TV all day [because we didn’t have that in Ireland, only for a few hours in the evening].”
She realized she wanted to preserve her children’s Irish heritage.
“I realized I wanted to keep my children Irish enough that when I would go back [to Ireland] they would be familiar,” she said.
Helen began teaching the neighborhood children Irish dancing while Patrick taught them how to play the tin whistle. He also played the accordion and harmonica.
“This was so well accepted and enjoyed that we were constantly invited to perform,” she said.
Realizing that there are more than 40 million Americans with Irish ancestry, their popularity blossomed.
Helen decided that Eileen should play the harp. She has since earned world-champion status in Irish music on harp.
“Eileen is known worldwide for her recordings, playing and teaching,” said Helen. “She also directs our school of music and has certainly preserved the playing of the Irish harp in America.”
Middle son Niall – who now owns his own wealth management company – focused on harmonica and won a world title for his efforts.
All four children learned to play the violin using the Suzuki method, learning by ear the same way it is learned in Ireland.
Son Sean is an engineer and son Liam is a physician.
“America has been good to us,” Helen said. “
In 1987, Helen became the first certified Irish dance instructor in the area. Since then, she has been named one of the Top 100 Irish Americans by Irish America magazine. She has earned the Lifetime Achievement Award by Grand Center St. Louis and the Inspiration Award by Congress. She is a member of the North American Feis Commission Hall of Fame.
The St. Louis Irish Arts school has award-winning step dancers and traditional musicians who are highly praised for their talent in the U.S. and Ireland. Three of these tutors will perform Saturday: Eimear Arkins, Eileen Gannon and Robert Ryan.
Arkins is an award-winning singer and fiddle player from County Clare with 11 solo World Irish Music Championship titles to her credit. She has performed throughout the nation and Ireland with acclaimed bands and toured extensively. Her debut CD titled “What’s Next?” Was released in 2019 to great acclaim, and she was named “Best Newcomer” by LiveIreland 2019. Most recently, she was awarded an artist fellowship from the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis.
Gannon, a St. Louis native, is one of the top Irish harp players in the world. In addition to her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she has earned numerous awards for her talent. She also launched her debut solo CD titled “The Glory Days Are Over” in 2017.
Ryan, a traditional Irish fiddler, grew up immersed in the thriving Irish musical community of London. He learned the tin whistle at a young age and later learned how to play fiddle at 8 from the acclaimed Clare-style fiddler Brendan Mulkere. Over the years, Ryan developed a strong interest in the music of Sliabh Luachra region of Ireland and a deep love of the dance music associated with that area. He recently moved to St. Louis where he performs and teaches Irish music and is particularly interested in sharing his passion for the music of Sliahb Luachra.
Helen is proud of the highly talented people who teach at St. Louis Irish Arts. She said continuity is also very important to her as she reaches retirement this year.
“We love St. Louis and want to leave our gift here for generations to come who may not even be Irish but love the music, song and dance of Ireland, our native country.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal