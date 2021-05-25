Kicks Band performs tribute to jazz legends Thursday

It’s been a long year, but the Kicks Band is back and ready to make up for lost time, according to its director, longtime music educator Dan Schunks. And it’s going to be good — possibly better than any Kicks Band before, he said, which is saying something since he’s been in the band for 40 of its 43 years.
The 19 members of the Mineral Area Kicks Band will perform a free concert tribute to music legends Sammy Nestico and Chick Corea — both of whom died in the past year. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater.
It’s the last time the 43-year-old band will play under the auspices of the community college, since the Music Department’s program was among several slashed last winter, citing budget cuts. The Kicks Band has found a new home with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, which was recently formed to continue promoting the arts and arts education.
Thursday night’s concert will also have a special opening act, Schunks said. Earlier in the year, he worked with Farmington Middle School band students— a familiar scene for Schunks, although he officially retired in 2010 from North County after decades of music education in the public system. The middle school band even happens to play under the direction of Mary Porter, herself a former North County student of Schunks.
“I was really impressed with what they were doing. Usually, when I work with a band, I invite them to Kicks Band rehearsals — and these kids actually came,” he said, laughing. “They’ve been at every Kicks Band rehearsal for over a month now. They kinda hang out and check it out, they’re enthusiastic. I wasn’t sure, with school getting out the day before, whether they’d be willing to play our concert, but Mary said, ‘They were planning on coming to the concert anyway.’”
Jazz lovers will hear nine tunes, Schunks said: Sammy Nestico’s "The Wind Machine;" "Warm Breeze;" "Hay Burner;" "Freckle Face;" Chick Corea’s "Spain" and "La Fiesta;" Gordon Goodwin’s "Backrow Politics," featuring the trumpet section; Gershwin’s ballad, "Embraceable You," featuring trombone section with longtime musician Austin Sikes on lead alto: and a fusion-type of Alan Baylock work, "Torque."
“It’ll be a diverse concert, there are a bunch of different styles covered there, but it’s all got a big sound,” Schunks said. “It was funny, the first night the middle school students came, we were rehearsing ‘Spain.’ It gets pretty loud and intense, you got some pretty high trumpet stuff, and we got to the part where the band just soars…
“And I look over, and this one girl’s mouth was just straight falling open, and she looks like she’s in a state of shock. When we finished, I went over and asked her, ‘What, didn’t you think old people could play like this?’ laughing, and she said, ‘No! It’s just not what I expected!’ I said, ‘Well that’s a good thing.’”
Schunks is getting a similar full-circle experience as John Pyatt, his high school band director from his senior year at Crystal City, takes to the piano. “He’s a fantastic keyboard player,” Schunks said. “Boy, he plays wonderfully. A lot of fun.”
Schunks said most of the players in the band have been in it a minimum of 10-12 years “and there are a lot of fellas in there over 20 years, several over 30 years, and the band's been around for 43 years, and I’ve been in it for 40 years. So I’m the last original band member,” he said. “Other guys have moved on, don’t play anymore or aren’t with us.”
And that’s the beauty of music, Schunks said: It doesn’t matter how old one gets, how creaky or how jaded, the music can connect people and make them come alive.
“Music does that. I don’t know how many times I’ve gone to rehearsals feeling kinda, ‘ugh’ and ‘maybe I should have stayed home,’ but then you start and you’re energized,” he said. “That’s the love of music, it gives that vibe, that passion. It has a way of bringing you back to life. Anybody who comes is going to be knocked out, because I get knocked out at every rehearsal. I walk out of there and I can’t go to sleep until after midnight, I’m so keyed up, ‘Boy that was great!’”
Schunks said he thinks about that middle school student who was shocked by the notes she was hearing at Kicks Band rehearsal. He knows where her head was at.
“I saw the Count Basie Orchestra when I was in college, this was about 1975. I saw them setting up, and they were kinda shuffling around onstage, Basie looked like he was 250 years old, and stooped, not moving very fast. I thought, ‘Oh my. This is going to be sad hearing them, it’s going to be the shell of what the band used to be,’” Schunks recounted.
“They start off with piano, guitar, drums, and bass, and it’s just, g-dink-dink-dink, dink-dink…and all of a sudden, there’s this big hit — BAM! — And I swear, everyone in this college auditorium just leaned back in their seat, these guys had come alive! That night was just electric.
“Looks are deceiving. That’s what we hope to do Thursday night, a live concert where everyone can sit in the same room, listening to music, and we hope to wake everyone up. Play good music and have a good time.”
