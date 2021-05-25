Kicks Band performs tribute to jazz legends Thursday

And that’s the beauty of music, Schunks said: It doesn’t matter how old one gets, how creaky or how jaded, the music can connect people and make them come alive.

“Music does that. I don’t know how many times I’ve gone to rehearsals feeling kinda, ‘ugh’ and ‘maybe I should have stayed home,’ but then you start and you’re energized,” he said. “That’s the love of music, it gives that vibe, that passion. It has a way of bringing you back to life. Anybody who comes is going to be knocked out, because I get knocked out at every rehearsal. I walk out of there and I can’t go to sleep until after midnight, I’m so keyed up, ‘Boy that was great!’”

Schunks said he thinks about that middle school student who was shocked by the notes she was hearing at Kicks Band rehearsal. He knows where her head was at.

“I saw the Count Basie Orchestra when I was in college, this was about 1975. I saw them setting up, and they were kinda shuffling around onstage, Basie looked like he was 250 years old, and stooped, not moving very fast. I thought, ‘Oh my. This is going to be sad hearing them, it’s going to be the shell of what the band used to be,’” Schunks recounted.