L’Esprit Creole offers music to 'make your soul jump'

There is a special type of music that has been hidden away in the Ozarks for three centuries.
Dennis Stroughmatt discovered this unique French Midwest Creole music of those living in a distinct region along the Mississippi called Illinois Country, which consists of Illinois, Missouri and Indiana.
This distinctive music will come alive through stories, sights and sounds – performed by L’Esprit Creole, a trio consisting of Stroughmatt, bandleader and fiddle player, Greg Bigler on upright bass, and Doug Hawf playing guitar – this weekend at the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater in Park Hills. Mineral Area Council on the Arts is sponsoring the event.
Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole performs Saturday at MAC’s Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 and may be purchased online at https://cutt.ly/8QOvTMf or at MineralAreaArts.org (processing fees apply).
Stroughmatt was born in southeastern Illinois. He learned to play the fiddle by two Missouri Creole fiddlers, Charlie Pashia and Roy Boyer, who learned from their fathers.
It is Stroughmatt who is credited as the ambassador for the preservation of the French Midwest Creole music, stories, language and culture. In addition, he studied French in Quebec and Louisiana to be able to distinguish between regional dialects and nuances of French Creole.
This “vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and old-time sounds” bridges the gap between contemporary Canadian and Louisiana Cajun styles.
“Preserved by families in the Ozark foothills, the music remains largely intact and true to the traditions that have been passed down for over three centuries,” he said.
During this weekend’s performance, Stroughmatt plans to take the audience on an interesting journey of regional history and fascinating places, from Old Mines, Missouri, to Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, through old French folktales, ballads and foot-stomping fiddling.
“[The music will] make your soul jump, your head spin and your heart glad to know that it is still here,” he said. “As they say in the hills, ‘On est toujours icitte: we are still here!’”
He has earned numerous awards, including being inducted into the National Oldtime Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Missouri Governor’s Humanities Award, Illinois Arts Tour Grant Winner, Missouri Humanities Speaker, keynote speaker for the Missouri Folklore Society and American Association of Teachers of French, and French Creole Exhibit in St. Louis. He was also a consultant, musician and linguist for the 2018 installation of the new Gateway Arch National Park.
Michael Bowman, executive director of the Missouri Humanities Council, said Stroughmatt has become a “living continuation of a vanishing culture in the hills near Potosi. He has studied with older people during the last decade of the 20th century, people who were not connected to the internet or MTV, and who gathered to speak the old language and to sing the old songs.”
Bowman said he feels lucky to encounter Stroughmatt and his French music because it is “a reflection of a past that we are fortunate to carry forward for future generations.”
This event is the first of many for MACOA’s 2021-22 season. Contact Scottye Adkins, executive director, at 573-518-2125 or by email at sadkins@MineralArea.edu.
“MACOA strives to offer a variety of events to include at least one multi-cultural event,” said Adkins. “While Dennis Stroughmatt et L’Esprit Creole performs music and folklore of what is to be considered local culture, it is in danger of being lost to the eons of time if not preserved and, more importantly, shared.”
She said Stroughmatt’s performances are “intriguing and comical with a bit of education splashed in for flavor.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal