L’Esprit Creole offers music to 'make your soul jump'

This “vibrant blend of Celtic, Canadian and old-time sounds” bridges the gap between contemporary Canadian and Louisiana Cajun styles.

“Preserved by families in the Ozark foothills, the music remains largely intact and true to the traditions that have been passed down for over three centuries,” he said.

During this weekend’s performance, Stroughmatt plans to take the audience on an interesting journey of regional history and fascinating places, from Old Mines, Missouri, to Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, through old French folktales, ballads and foot-stomping fiddling.

“[The music will] make your soul jump, your head spin and your heart glad to know that it is still here,” he said. “As they say in the hills, ‘On est toujours icitte: we are still here!’”

He has earned numerous awards, including being inducted into the National Oldtime Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Missouri Governor’s Humanities Award, Illinois Arts Tour Grant Winner, Missouri Humanities Speaker, keynote speaker for the Missouri Folklore Society and American Association of Teachers of French, and French Creole Exhibit in St. Louis. He was also a consultant, musician and linguist for the 2018 installation of the new Gateway Arch National Park.