Labor Day Picnic back next weekend with something for everyone

If you’re looking to participate in a cake walk, a mouse race, and a 5K, then the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Labor Day Picnic is the place for you next weekend.

The annual four-day event returns to the Desloge City Park for the holiday weekend and those are just a few of the entertainment options. Community members can enjoy one of the largest parades in the county, carnival rides, live music, a street dance, food vendors, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a movie in the park, and shows for car/trucks, motorcycles, and antique tractors.

“I'd say one of the biggest things for us is just the big mix of types of events that we have,” said Reggie AuBuchon, vice president of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “It really provides something for everyone.”

The always-popular event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

“After the year off last year, it's great to be able to provide something for the community to do and get out and enjoy some great bands and great food and drinks and just have a good time like we used to,” he said.

The festivities kick off Friday evening and last through Monday (Labor Day).