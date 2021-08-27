Labor Day Picnic back next weekend with something for everyone

If you’re looking to participate in a cake walk, a mouse race, and a 5K, then the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Labor Day Picnic is the place for you next weekend.
The annual four-day event returns to the Desloge City Park for the holiday weekend and those are just a few of the entertainment options. Community members can enjoy one of the largest parades in the county, carnival rides, live music, a street dance, food vendors, a beer garden, a cornhole tournament, a movie in the park, and shows for car/trucks, motorcycles, and antique tractors.
“I'd say one of the biggest things for us is just the big mix of types of events that we have,” said Reggie AuBuchon, vice president of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. “It really provides something for everyone.”
The always-popular event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
“After the year off last year, it's great to be able to provide something for the community to do and get out and enjoy some great bands and great food and drinks and just have a good time like we used to,” he said.
The festivities kick off Friday evening and last through Monday (Labor Day).
“It's been going for over 40 years,” AuBuchon said. “The unique thing about it is it's the only four-day event of its kind in the area.
"So no matter what people's schedules are, there's typically a day where they are able to come out, sort of spanning all the way from Friday to Monday. So even if you've got people going out of town for the holiday weekend, there's still typically some timeframe that they can make it.”
The Labor Day Parade, sponsored by First State Community Bank, will be on Monday at 9 a.m. with newly-retired Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger as the grand marshal.
AuBuchon said Gremminger has organized the parade every year that the can remember.
“It was kind of a no-brainer on choosing him as the grand marshal,” he added.
Lining up for parade will begin at 7 a.m. at North County Middle School. Then the parade wends its way down Walnut Street, makes a left on Wilson, another left on Chestnut Street, turns right on Lincoln Street downtown, and makes a left on West Oak Street before making another left on North Parkside Drive, ending up at Parkside Elementary.
Live music can be heard at the park’s gazebo each of the four days.
Sweet Water Holler will play Friday night at 7. Bill Scott (noon), the Hunter Heathcoat Band (2:30 p.m.), Midnight Special (5 p.m.), and Shannon Cox and Black Diamond (8 p.m.) take the stage on Saturday.
On Sunday, Road to Home (12:30 p.m.), Route 67 (3 p.m.), and the Johnathan Braddy Band (6 p.m.) will perform. At 8 p.m., there will be drum line performances. Borderline will take the stage on Monday at 12:30 p.m.
The street dance will be Saturday at 7 p.m. by the flag pole.
Also on Saturday will the 5K and one mile walk/run in the park at 9 a.m., the car and truck show at 11 a.m., the cornhole tournament at 2 p.m., and mouse races from 4-7 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a church service presented by Restoration Worship Center at the Gazebo at 10 a.m., a motorcycle show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a showing of the new “Beauty and the Beast” movie in the park at 9 p.m.
On Monday, after the parade, there will be flag raising ceremony at the gazebo at 11 a.m., the antique tractor show at 11 a.m., and the cake walk at noon by the flag pole.
Carnival rides will be available on Friday from 5-10:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All-you-can-ride wristbands are available for Friday and Sunday and can be purchased in advance for $12 at First State Community Bank in Desloge and Park Hills, New Era, Unico, Belgrade State Banks in Desloge, the Desloge Chamber of Commerce office, and Desloge City Hall. The wristbands will be $15 at the park.
Main sponsors for the Labor Day Picnic include First State Community Bank, Cedarhurst Senior Living, Henderson for Missouri, Cochran Engineering, Bryant Restoration, Hub’s Pub and Grill, Mineral Area Well Services, Cricket Wireless, and Brockmiller Construction.
For more information about the festivities, including how to sign up for event, visit the Desloge Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/chamberdesloge.
