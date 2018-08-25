The four-day Desloge Labor Day Picnic, returning for its 35th year Aug. 31 through Sept. 3 in Desloge City Park, promises to provide a host of family-friendly activities that will include carnival rides, free musical entertainment, food and product vendors and the ever-popular Labor Day Parade.
Sponsored by the Desloge Chamber of Commerce, the name is a bit of a misnomer nowadays since most of the thousands of visitors attending the event don’t bring picnic baskets or blankets to lay on the grass. The event, which began in 1983, has transformed through the years from its simple picnic beginnings to what the chamber likes to call a citywide reunion.
“This is one of the biggest events of the year in the Parkland," said chamber Vice President Dan Chapman. "Of course, one of our biggest draws each year is the carnival rides."
As usual, we'll have all-you-can ride on Friday night and Sunday night. Wristbands can be purchased at the chamber office, Desloge City Hall, First State Community Bank, Belgrade Bank, New Era Bank and Unico Bank. They'll also be available at the park, but you get a discount if you go ahead and buy them in advance.
According to Chapman, many of the "picnic's" popular vendors will be returning this year.
“There’s going to be lots of repeat food and craft vendors that everybody loves from the past,” he said. “We’ll be having new vendors coming in as well — with some bringing in homemade craft items and for those who like dessert, there will be several new choices. It's always exciting to have new types of food and drink to enjoy, as well as types of crafts you might not have seen before.
He said to expect the return of a lot of familiar and popular activities that people always look forward to at the event.
“Activities over the weekend will feature many of the favorites from last year,” Chapman said. "Returning this year will be the car show; tractor show; motorcycle show; turtle race; cornhole tournament and washers tournament; and a free movie in the park Sunday night called 'Little Giants.' It's being provided by the Hannah Mahaney American Family Insurance agency in Desloge.
“We're also fortunate to have our beer garden as always. We're going to have some great brands represented. El Tapatio in Desloge is going to be on board again this year. They're going to be providing margaritas and wine.
"One of the things we're real excited about are the reusable souvenir cups that can be purchased at the chamber tent in the park. They're actually larger this year. They're going to be a 16-ounce cup vs. a 12-ounce cup, allowing for a little more refreshments to be enjoyed. Also, right across from the beer garden we'll have a bull riding machine.
"Something new we have this year thanks to some generous donations from our suppliers and chamber members is 'A Barrel of Booze.' You can purchase raffle tickets at the chamber tent. The winner will be drawn after Labor Day."
The weekend will also feature free musical entertainment performed throughout the weekend at the gazebo amphitheater.
“We’re going to have Medallion back with us,” Chapman said. “Also, Night Shift, Crystal and the Boneshakers, Déjà Vu, Shannon Cox and the Black Diamond Band, Borderland, a band called Hogan’s Heroes, a gentleman named Bill Scott and several others. I think people are going to enjoy this great entertainment and it won’t cost them a cent. We had a lot of positive feedback from last year. We’re looking for another great turnout.”
As usual, there will be a worship service held at the gazebo Sunday morning, this year led by First Baptist Church of Desloge Pastor Bradford Laubinger. The service will also feature music.
Another big draw for the weekend is the Labor Day Parade, under the direction of Desloge Fire Chief Larry Gremminger. People begin lining the streets early for the 9 a.m. parade that traditionally runs an hour or more and includes a lot of candy thrown by the parade participants to children in the crowd.
“Our theme for 2018 is ‘Grease,’ since the movie is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year," Chapman said. "There’s a lot of great imagery that comes along with that for the parade and a lot of ideas are being talked about for the floats — all the '50s clothing and the things that go along with that.
“We selected chamber board member and active community member Dave Shaw to serve as our grand marshal this year. He was nominated for all the things he does in our community. When the committee sat down to start thinking about ideas of who would be a great grand marshal, with Dave's constant volunteer work in the community we realized that he embodied what the city of Desloge is all about. That was him in a nutshell.”
Chapman said the chamber is looking forward to seeing another record-breaking crowd at this year’s picnic.
“We invite everyone to come out and enjoy everything that’s going on,” he said. “We’re praying for good weather and another good turnout this year. We hope to see everybody there.”
