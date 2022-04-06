'Let There Be Light' concert comes to MAC

Uplifting one another and being a beacon of hope. That’s what Mineral Area College Choirs Director Sherry Francis hopes to accomplish with Friday evening’s performance.

The MAC Singers and Community Singers’ spring choral concert “Let There Be Light” takes place Friday at 7 p.m. in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $4 at the door.

The combined choirs will present a variety of choral literature from contemporary to traditional gospel music.

This event is sponsored by Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, Mineral Area Council on the Arts and MAC.

“Please come join us for a night of inspiring songs that focus on uplifting one another and how we can be a beacon of hope,” said Francis. “The choirs will sing about finding peace and a calm surrender during the turbulence of life as they seek to draw the audience to the light during this moving performance.”

Francis began planning for this concert in January. She said the theme kept coming to her repeatedly. After spending countless hours on the song selections centered around this theme, she began to piece together the program.

“I always pray before choosing music and ask the Lord to be my guide,” said Francis, “and that way we may sing what is needed the most to be sung.”

She said she firmly believes the music is a gift.

“Music is a gift we are given and it is meant to be shared, it is meant to be a voice where there may be silence, it is meant to be hope where there may be despair,” she said, “but mostly it is meant to bring joy, peace and happiness to those everywhere.”

At the time of choosing this particular repertoire, Francis had no idea about the events that would transpire around the world, “especially the insurmountable Russian attack on the innocent people of Ukraine.”

“Now I realize this music and these songs selected were meant to bring hope and inspiration to those listening and lead the weary to the light,” she said.

Francis indicated there is a special song written by composer Douglas Beam which the choir will dedicate to their brothers and sisters of Ukraine. The choirs will also sing the uplifting gospel song “How Can I Keep From Singing,” along with a powerful arrangement of “Rise Up,” “Come Thou Fount” and many other songs around the performance theme.

Francis said she’s most excited to share this music with the community because it is her ultimate prayer that everyone feels inspired by the songs that are meant to uplift one another and how they can be a beacon of light for those in need.

“May we find peace and a calm surrender in the eye of the storm,” she said. “I have come to understand how, in the darkness, the light shines even brighter, therefore ‘Let There Be Light.’”

Francis encourages everyone to invite their family and friends to this very special and moving performance.

She added that this concert is a special night for local high school singers who will participate in the MAC State Vocal Music Experience. Any student who earned a “1” exemplary rating at his or her district music contest as a soloist or ensemble member is invited to sing and share their festival music from 6 to 7 p.m. before the concert begins. These high school singers will receive recognition during the concert and perform in a combined song with the MAC Choirs.

Francis said adding the high school singers is a new tradition which began last year to honor those singers who were unable to attend the state music festival due to COVID.

The MAC Choirs are directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied on piano by Isaac Hallock.

