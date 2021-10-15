Library art a Halloween delight

“I was teaching at Rainbow Center in Blue Springs,” she said. “It’s a school for kids with developmental disabilities. I was teaching science and art and working with a little girl. She said, ‘I can’t do this.’ I asked why not and she said, ‘I’m bipolar.’ I said, ‘Yes, you can, because I can do it and I am bipolar.’ At that instance, I made peace with my mental illness and God.”

Dickerson chuckled about the circle her life has taken through the painting of skeletons. She calls to mind her days at Northwestern State University.

“As students, we would go out in the cemeteries in Louisiana that were real old and sketch,” she said.

After mentioning to her family that she was having the display at the library, one of Dickerson’s grandchildren asked to put an item in the collection. As a result, Dickerson asked all of her grandkids to contribute, and three of the children’s work is included. She also has several ceramics on display in another section of the library that follow the skeleton theme.

When asked about the source of inspiration for her paintings, Dickerson didn’t really have a single answer.