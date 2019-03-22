The North County High School Drama Club will present their spring production, “Life is Like a Double Cheeseburger,” on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The play is a series of eight, short, vignette style sketches that take place in various restaurants. The compilation of short plays focuses around human interactions. Some of them are comedic, some contemplative and some sad, which demonstrate that life has many layers much like a double cheeseburger: full of possibilities, often messy and complicated, but always worth savoring.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Drama Club President Abrie Wideman plays three characters in this production.
“I’m super excited about this play because I think it's going to be super funny. I think a lot of people are going to laugh. If you're someone who has enjoyed our past play, “Shoe String Theater,” I think you will love this play and I'm super excited…”
This is the eighth play the senior has acted in at the school but said she’s been acting since she was 5 years old in church and school plays along the way.
As a senior this year, Wideman explained that since this the last play the seniors will be a part of at the school, they're putting their whole hearts into the characters.
Drama Club Vice President Kai Zang explained her excitement for this particular play saying, “This play is something really different than what we’ve done in the past. Usually, we’ve done traditional plays that are cohesive with different scenes, but all the same characters ... this one is all over the place. We have a variety of different types of characters and different types of scenes which is really nice and refreshing.”
Zang, currently a junior at the school, has been in every play at the high school since she was a freshman. She said this is one of the trickiest of the six plays she’s been a part of because there are multiple settings.
“We have to get tables on stage and off the stage, but our stagehands are doing a really good job helping us out with that,” said Zang.
Senior Ashton Rowland, who plays two characters in the production, said, “This is very interesting because a lot us play multiple characters ... I think it's pretty unique and I like that we’re changing it up a bit.”
Skylar Forney, a senior who is the assistant director of the play, said that she has been a part of the theater program since she was a freshman, participating in a total of eight productions. She has a variety of duties in the assistant director role.
“This is much different than what we've ever done before. We've never done something like this with a bunch of little plays and that's kind of different to us.”
Forney has been actively helping behind the scenes of each play the school has done in the past. She has been a stagehand in the past and stage manager on two other plays. Forney has had some acting roles in the past but said she prefers the behind-the-scenes roles more.
Other cast members include Logan Gardner, Brianna Hoffman, Gavin Caby, Emma Bishop, Machaelyn Stokes, Cheyenne Montgomery, Joey Werley, Raegan LaChance, Madi Freeman Cooper Sago, Abbey Inserra, Alexis Allender, Lucas Forney, Aubrey Brewster, Alyssa Gadberry, and Madi Freeman.
The production is directed by Kelly Gentry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.