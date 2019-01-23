Try 1 month for 99¢

Whether you are looking to do some home improvements, take a trip abroad or just want to have some fun putting together a scrapbook or learning to cook, the 2018 Family Lifestyle Expo will bring with it a large number of activities when it returns Friday and Saturday to the Farmington Civic Center.

The expo runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Attendance is free both days.

Presented by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 and J98/KREI radio, this year’s expo promises to have something of interest for everyone.

“The 2018 Family Lifestyle Expo is going to be bigger and better than ever,” said Laura Raymer, director of operations and member engagement for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We are excited to be bringing back the annual Family Lifestyle Expo. It’s a great event that is free for anybody in the community to come and take advantage of."

According to Raymer, a broad spectrum of businesses will be represented at the expo.

“Their purpose of being there is to meet the attendees — the people that are coming in the door — and see how they maybe make your life better,” she said. “Whether it’s that you need something done at your house or you have a weird skin thing you don’t know what to do about. There’s going to be all kinds of different things there.

"As far as some fun things to do, we’re really excited to have the World Bird Sanctuary coming down on Friday night. They’re going to be doing two presentations — the first at 6 o’clock and the second at 7 o’clock, both on our main stage.”

If that isn’t enough, on Saturday morning the Missouri Department of Conservation will be on-hand at 10 a.m. to give a presentation on fish biology — specifically Missouri fish biology.

“If you love to fish, or maybe you’re just getting interested in fishing, they’re going to be a great resource,” Raymer said. “At 11 o’clock they’re going to have a hands-on workshop for fly tying. Then that afternoon we have the Wonders of Wildlife coming all the way over from Springfield, Missouri. They’re coming over with some live animals, live reptiles, live things to do a presentation at 12, at 1 and at 2."

Raymer suggests coming to the Farmington Civic Center just to walk around and see what all the local vendors have to offer.

“Visitors will be surprised at the variety of vendors and services available,” Raymer said. “This year we will be bringing back our food court that will be providing delicious local snacks and meals.

“Little Caesars Pizza is also going to be there with the folks from the Farmington High School Theater Guild who will be putting on a fundraiser. They’re going to be putting on ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at the Centene Center in March, so they’ll be there promoting that. In addition to all this, one lucky attendee will win the Expo Extravaganza Prize Package worth hundreds of dollars. Make sure to stop by the Chamber Information Booth at the Expo to register.”

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Load comments