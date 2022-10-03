Lincoln Street Event Center celebrating Halloween

Lou Lou’s Cakes and the Lincoln Street Event Center are hosting a free Halloween-themed event for the community on Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. featuring a costume contest for kids.

Jamie Launius owns Lou Lou’s Cakes, but during this year she also purchased the Lincoln Street Event Center from the previous owners. Launius knew when she purchased the event center one of her overall goals was to have community events while also letting people rent the event center.

“We hosted a community event in the bakery last year, cookies with Santa, and it was huge,” explained Launius. “It was free to the public, and the people really loved it, so this year I wanted to do a similar thing for Halloween.”

The event will have games and crafts for children including coloring pages, but the main part of the night is the costume contest. The contest is divided into three categories with best original costume, the scariest costume, and the funniest costume, as well as divided into age ranges, from 0-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Parents are able to sign up online allowing for less work the day of the event with a link on the Lincoln Street Event Center Facebook page.

So far, Launius has received some donations from local businesses for the prizes of the costume contest, including gift cards from hair salons such as Great Clips, some of the banks haven donated Visa gift cards, and Lix donated Lix coins, which is the equivalent to a dollar to be used at the business.

And while the Lincoln Street Event Center has also received donations of candy, the center is asking for more donations. If there are an abundance of prizes received, door prizes may be available.

While this is the first year for the Halloween Bash, Launius hopes to have this become an annual event, along with the Cookies with Santa near Christmas time.

The Lincoln Street Event Center can be kept up with on Facebook, online at lincolnstreetevents.com, and can be emailed at info@lincolnstreetevents.com. A Facebook page for the event can be found underneath the Halloween Bash title.