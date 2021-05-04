Liverpool Legends come to Farmington

The group has spent decades to perfect their show so audience members feel as if they’ve stepped back to experience a live Beatles concert.

Scott said, perfecting his portrayal of Harrison is important to him, and it's a bit of an acting job because they must look like, sound like and act like The Beatles. When the group was in its earliest stages of development, Scott focused on how to walk, talk, act, sing and play like Harrison. He practiced playing the guitar like Harrison for about 10 hours a day.

Scott also recorded Harrison’s dialogue from a movie and added it to a CD so he could practice in his car.

“I thought I’d do it for a week or two and that would help,” said Scott.

Well, the CD became stuck in his car’s player. It would not eject and actually broke his stereo. Scott had to drive around for weeks “with George talking at full blast.” Scott said if he received a phone call, he had to pull his car over and turn off the engine so he could hear the conversation.

“It was like George was saying, ‘Oh, you want to portray me, okay. Here you go. Now go for it," he said. Scott said it’s funny, because that incident helped him to learn more about Harrison.