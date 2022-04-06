Living History Saturday starts at Battle of Pilot Knob site

The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site staff will host its first Living History Saturday for the 2022 season on Saturday.

The staff will be in period dress and offering special tours of the Civil War battlefield and the fort. A demonstration of basic daily military life including a common soldier’s meal will be available to try.

The museum will host a Living History Saturday each month until September.

Each event will cover a different topic related to the Civil War and the local battle, or the history of Arcadia Valley.

Check www.mostateparks.com and click on the events tab for the Battle of Pilot Knob to find out more details, times and dates, on future Living History Saturdays events

Anyone who attends all six of the events through the summer will be placed in a drawing for a special VIP pass to the 2024 reenactment.

For more information please contact the museum at 573-546-3454.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0