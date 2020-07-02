Living military history timeline event set for July 4

The Centre and other properties on the French Colonial America campus reopened to the public Thursday. French Colonial America is resuming guided historic house tours for groups of fewer than 10 in number and who are family or existing social groups — no mixing. The Centre and house tours will continue through July.

This month, the campus will be open to the public Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the hours will be noon to 4 p.m.

The plans for the exhibit on the American Revolutionary War in the West, which was going to open in May of 2020, were altered by COVID-19, and the exhibit will open on the weekend of May 7-8 in 2021. Put the dates on your calendar and plan to attend the opening of this spectacular exhibit next spring.

Also, Hands-on History at the Linden House is open every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a mere $2, you can learn to throw a tomahawk and experience living history activities.

Living history programming at the Centre for French Colonial Life is made possible through the generous support of the Missouri Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information and ticket prices for these events, contact the Centre for French Colonial Life at 573-883-3105.

