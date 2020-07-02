Living military history timeline event set for July 4

The recreated Milice de Ste. Genevieve and the Centre for French Colonial Life is inviting the public to attend a living military history timeline event at the Centre’s campus of historic buildings in Ste. Genevieve from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The Centre for French Colonial Life is located at 198 Market Street in Ste. Genevieve. There is no admission charge.
The Centre and the Milice are promoting the event as “a positive step to organize a public event to honor and highlight our shared heritage of service by America’s citizen soldiers through the centuries.” Individuals and groups attending will represent various time periods and historic military units, with demonstrations and displays representing aspects of our history from the French and Indian War through World War II.
All activities associated with this event will be held outdoors, but social distancing and other health safety protocols will be observed.
The Centre is also featuring an interim exhibit titled “Augmenting The Evidence: Study Collections that Document Change in Everyday Life on the Creole Frontier.” This exhibit features original artifacts, many of which have never been shown to the public before, from various collections held by French Colonial America, the National Society of the Colonial Dame of America in the State of Missouri, and various private collectors.
The Centre and other properties on the French Colonial America campus reopened to the public Thursday. French Colonial America is resuming guided historic house tours for groups of fewer than 10 in number and who are family or existing social groups — no mixing. The Centre and house tours will continue through July.
This month, the campus will be open to the public Thursday through Monday, and closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday, when the hours will be noon to 4 p.m.
The plans for the exhibit on the American Revolutionary War in the West, which was going to open in May of 2020, were altered by COVID-19, and the exhibit will open on the weekend of May 7-8 in 2021. Put the dates on your calendar and plan to attend the opening of this spectacular exhibit next spring.
Also, Hands-on History at the Linden House is open every Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a mere $2, you can learn to throw a tomahawk and experience living history activities.
Living history programming at the Centre for French Colonial Life is made possible through the generous support of the Missouri Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
For more information and ticket prices for these events, contact the Centre for French Colonial Life at 573-883-3105.
