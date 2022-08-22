Local artist beats the odds, wins national art contest

A long-time local artist fighting for her life at home after being released from the hospital last month, days later received word that she had been recognized for her second Art is Ageless national art contest award.

The Art is Ageless program at Farmington Presbyterian Manor (FPM) — along with Presbyterian Manor’s 16 other campuses in Missouri and Kansas — offers artists 65 years of age or older the opportunity to share and display their artwork and reaffirm the agelessness of human creativity. Local artists, as well as residents living in the continuing care retirement community, are encouraged to participate.

After all that Jennifer McIntyre’s mother, Lucille Butchart, 79, of Bonne Terre, has been through, McIntyre said it was a nice surprise when her mother received the news about her win.

“My mom nearly died the last week of July,” McIntyre said. “On July 24th, we thought we had lost her because the doctors called my brother and me to ask about performing any life-saving procedures. She was in the hospital because her lung had collapsed after a fall. She only has one lung because her other lung was removed due to cancer.

"Mom is terminal and has maybe six months to live. She has already survived cancer three times, so she’s still fighting. Mom has Parkinson’s disease as well but still manages to make beautiful paintings.”

Butchart was released from the hospital Aug. 1, and two days later, she learned she had won the prize. At home, she is cared for by her husband, John — who isn’t in the best of health himself — and McIntyre who often drops by to help out. Despite her weakened state, Butchart is hanging in there, and though it’s difficult to speak for long periods at a time due to having only one lung, she spoke about her recent health setback.

“I went to the ER,” she said. “I go there all the time. I thought I’d gotten my arm broken. I fell and collapsed my lung, and I’ve only got one lung. It was bad, and they told me most people don’t survive that.

"My husband got me to the emergency room just barely in time. They had to do CPR. Then Jennifer came, and she told them to do the CPR because I didn’t want any lifesaving attempts made to keep me alive.

“I made it, and everybody was really surprised. I had a real good group of people. Bonne Terre ER was fantastic. They were really great. A short time after I got home from the hospital, I was sent a letter. They said I had won another national art award. That was pretty thrilling. I won it once before, and that was really great. It really made my day.”

According to McIntyre, when her mother had her lung removed in 2011, they gave her six months to live.

“They were pretty sure it would move to her throat and weren’t sure that just removing the one lung would be enough. They told her, ‘You’ve got six months, you should live your life. She went on a last vacation kind of thing. We went to Europe, and we went to the Caribbean. We got to see Notre Dame before it burned, so she kind of did her last holiday because she thought she was going to die, but she lived through that.”

Butchart recalled what happened when she returned to see her oncologist two years later.

“He told me when I left the hospital in 2011, ‘You can come back in two years, but I don’t think you will.’ I said, ‘What did he mean by that?’ The nurse said, ‘I think he was kidding.’ When I came back in two years, he said, ‘Wow! I didn’t expect to see you here! I thought you’d be dead by now!’ So, I guess he wasn’t kidding.”

Asked when she first began doing art, Butchart said, “I always liked to draw. When I was in grade school, I would draw stuff for everybody. Everybody wanted a horse, or a cat, or a dog, or something like that. When we were in high school, I drew the panther for the Mehlville Panthers, and I did cartoons for the paper. I was also the art editor for the yearbook. We did the cover and the introductions for all the different groups.”

After moving to the Parkland, Butchart had several displays of her art at Mineral Area College.

“They usually put it outside the theater for some of the performances they have,” McIntyre said. “She also does the chalk paintings — the seasonal paintings — for a rehab. She did Christmas scenes, fall pumpkins and scarecrows. For winter, she did kids on a sled. That one was pretty cute. She likes to do country town scenes. She does a lot of stuff from her childhood — like she did her uncle’s general store. The painting that won was kind of a Christmassy scene. It's going to be on Christmas cards and then on the calendar.”

Regarding treatment for her various medical maladies, Butchart said, “I have a therapist who comes. I’m supposed to go for a walking/breathing test on Monday. I have a lot of trouble with shaking. I’m not able to do much artwork right now. I’m going to a new doctor and he’s trying to get my meds straightened out.”

McIntyre said, “I think she’s kinda astonished her doctors. When she coded on July 24th, the doctors told me she probably wasn’t going to make it because she had the one lung remaining after she had the cancer surgery. When she fell, her rib popped her remaining lung and they had to put a tube in to reinflate it. They said, ‘She seems to be stable now,’ but when I was first talking to the doctor, I didn’t know if I was going to see my mom again.”

Butchart went into a four- or five-hour medically induced coma, but when she awakened, she told her daughter that she was hungry. It appears that McIntyre's mom might surprise her doctors one more time.