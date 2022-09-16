Local artists among Art is Ageless winners

Seven winning artists in the Farmington Presbyterian Manor annual Art is Ageless juried competition will be featured in the 2023 Art is Ageless calendar produced by PMMA (Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America).

“Country Christmas,” a Christmas entry by Lucille Butchart, “‘Bill’ the Buffalo,” a painting entry by Vada Galvan, and “Old German Barn,” a drawing entry by Juanita Wyman, will appear in the calendar when it is released this fall.

Works by local winners are automatically entered into a masterpiece level competition with winning art from 14 other PMMA communities. More than 170 entries were received for this year’s masterpiece competition. The winners are featured in the Art is Ageless calendar with pull-out postcards and greeting cards.

“Asthions Mule ‘Snoopy,’” a painting entry by Vada Galvan, and “February at Clear Creek, Iowa,” a Christmas entry by Brenda Thompson, will be featured on the pull-out postcards included in the 2023 calendar.

“Wisteria Vase,” a painting entry by Maxine Danieley, and “”Blowing Bubbles,” a painting entry by DeeAnne Hansen, will be included in the calendar’s honorable mention gallery.

“Peaches and Cream,” a painting entry by Jeanette Bishop, will be featured on Art is Ageless greeting cards.

“We are honored to exhibit artwork by seniors,” said Keely Jameson, marketing director. “Art is Ageless is unique in featuring only the works of senior artists. Our artists prove that art, in any form, is an ageless ambition.”

A copyrighted program of PMMA, Art is Ageless is open exclusively to people age 65 and older. For the competition, works must have been completed in the past five years.

PMMA’s Art is Ageless program encourages Farmington Presbyterian Manor residents and other area seniors to express their creativity through its annual competition, as well as art classes, educational opportunities and current events discussions throughout the year.

Started in 1980, Art is Ageless is an extension of PMMA’s wellness programs, which focus on mental, physical, social and spiritual health.

For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, contact Jameson at 573-756-6768 or kjameson@pmma.org. For more on Art is Ageless, visit ArtIsAgeless.org.