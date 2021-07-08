Local author becomes award-winning screenwriter

"There are four different producers reviewing the script at this very moment," he noted. "'Three for Hire: The Shadow Assassins' has already won many awards this year."

"Three for Hire: The Shadow Assassins" is set 14 years after the assassination of President Lincoln, and the conspiracy behind it is back, stronger than ever. The future of the country hangs in the balance, and only three strangers have a chance to save it if they can just stay alive long enough.

Burle's screenwriting accolades thus far include at least 13 category wins and nominations across six festival contests.

In February's Festigious International Film Festival in Los Angeles, Burle won awards for Best Action Screenplay, Best Western Screenplay, and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature). His work was also nominated for Screenplay of the Month at the festival.

In March, Burle won two awards — Best Action Screenplay and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature) — at the Filmcon International Film Festival (Filmmakers Connect). His screenplay was named Best Western Screenplay in May at another Filmcon International Film Festival.

In April, Burle took first place for Best Action Screenplay in the Cowpokes International Film Festival held in Electra, Texas.