Local author becomes award-winning screenwriter

Local author and rancher Dan Burle Sr. can now add award-winning screenwriter to his attributes.
Burle has recently seen success with his first screenplay adapted from one of his many novels.
Burle has been authoring books for several years and is a member of the Western Writers of America. Burle and his wife of 52 years, Bernice, live on their ranch outside Bonne Terre.
Burle is the author of 16 books: eight Western novels, two mystery novels, two humorous ranch storybooks, three children's books (co-authored with Bernice), and a ranch cookbook.
He has been the exclusive Western novelist at the six-week-long Fall Festival at Silver Dollar City in Branson for 10 straight years, where he has built a fan base of readers and made hundreds of new friends from around the country.
Burle has now embarked on a new adventure. He has decided to put his energies into writing screenplays based upon his "Three for Hire" book series. The Western novel series includes "Three for Hire: The Shadow Assassins;" "Three for Hire: Revenge of the Mescalero Apache;" "Three for Hire: Tombstone, the Lethal Connection;" and "Three for Hire: Soldiers for Justice."
"My first screenplay was a two-year project – from learning to doing, to polishing it over and over again," said Burle. "However, the hard work has paid off.
"There are four different producers reviewing the script at this very moment," he noted. "'Three for Hire: The Shadow Assassins' has already won many awards this year."
"Three for Hire: The Shadow Assassins" is set 14 years after the assassination of President Lincoln, and the conspiracy behind it is back, stronger than ever. The future of the country hangs in the balance, and only three strangers have a chance to save it if they can just stay alive long enough.
Burle's screenwriting accolades thus far include at least 13 category wins and nominations across six festival contests.
In February's Festigious International Film Festival in Los Angeles, Burle won awards for Best Action Screenplay, Best Western Screenplay, and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature). His work was also nominated for Screenplay of the Month at the festival.
In March, Burle won two awards — Best Action Screenplay and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature) — at the Filmcon International Film Festival (Filmmakers Connect). His screenplay was named Best Western Screenplay in May at another Filmcon International Film Festival.
In April, Burle took first place for Best Action Screenplay in the Cowpokes International Film Festival held in Electra, Texas.
Burle entered two other festivals in April. He took home awards for Best Action Screenplay, Best Western Screenplay, and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature) in the Los Angeles Film Awards (LAFA), as well as a nomination for Screenplay of the Month. In the New York Film Awards, the local writer's screenplay was named Best Action Screenplay, Best Western Screenplay, and Best First Time Screenwriter (Feature).
Burle said the process of screenwriting differs from his experience in authoring novels. He said he learned through studying books on the subject and received some generous help from successful screenwriters.
"Creating a novel is one thing, but turning my novel into a screenplay was a whole new challenge," said Burle. "My wife, Bernice, and I started by reading four screenwriting books: 'Story' by Robert McKee, 'Save the Cat!' by Blake Snyder, 'The Screenwriter's Bible' by David Trottier, and 'The Hollywood Standard' by Christopher Riley. Bernie has been instrumental in seeing this project through with me.
"I was also fortunate to have two immensely talented screenwriters in the film industry teach me additional screenwriting skills: James Bruner and Elizabeth Stevens," Burle explained. "They have walked us through what script readers and film producers look for in screenplays.
James Bruner and Elizabeth Stevens are screen and television writers and authors who have written everything from the iconic hit Chuck Norris films 'Missing In Action,' 'Invasion U.S.A.' and 'The Delta Force,' to 'Ice Dreams,' a Hallmark Channel romantic drama that MovieGuide.org nominated for the $100,000 Epiphany Prize for Television.
"Their notes and conference calls have taken us on the path to success," said Burle. "Bernie and I are so blessed that these extraordinary talents and kind and generous people have come into our lives."
Motivated by how well his first screenwriting venture was received, Burle is looking to gain ground with a second screenplay.
"I am now currently working on my second screenplay, 'Three for Hire: Revenge of the Mescalero Apache,'" he said. "My dream is the same as every screenwriter's dream - to be sitting in the theater, eating popcorn, sipping on a soft drink, holding hands with my spouse, and watching my screenplay on the big silver screen."
In addition to writing screenplays, Burle has just released a brand new mystery novel titled, "Fatal Deceit, Operation Phoenix." It is the sequel to the much successful novel, "Fatal Deceit, An Illuminati Story."
Burle has once again signed a contract with Branson's Silver Dollar City to be the exclusive Western author selling his sixteen books during the Fall Festival, taking place Sept. 23-Oct. 30, along with his 2022 Western calendars. He will be working side-by-side for the 10th year with his friend and cowboy legend of TV and movie fame, Buck Taylor. Taylor will be selling his famous Western art.
You can find Burle's books on Amazon books and Amazon Kindle. The many titles can also be found on his website at www.danburlesrbooks.com.
