Local author book signing Saturday

“I am very proud of being from such a wonderful community and even prouder of what it has become.”

Groeteke said when she was growing up, she never thought she would write a book one day. However, the special memory of when she helped a little girl catch her first fish has been on her mind for years. When the opportunity came up for her to become involved with Fish Tales to help special needs children, she considered writing down the story that changed the life of that little girl and certainly hers.

“I look forward to presenting my check to the organization next month,” she said. “I know the money will go to good use for special equipment and events that are needed.”

Groeteke’s love for fishing didn’t stop with her grandparents. Years later when her son Ryan was 15, he became involved in fishing tournaments. Later, he told his mother that she was actually a better fisherman than many of the men he had competed against. So he asked her to complete with him. At first, she declined because there were no other women in the area who fished competitively.

In 2011, Groeteke changed her mind. She competed and won her first major fishing championship on Bull Shoals Lake. She was the only female and won the championship as a co-angler.