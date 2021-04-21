Local author book signing Saturday

Traditions, heritage and history passed down from grandparents to their grandchildren far exceed any monetary value they could give. It is the stories they share and the time spent together which create long-lasting bonds.
Vannetta (Stevens) Groeteke experienced a very special relationship with her grandparents, Gilbert “Gib” and Retta Stevens. The couple, who lived in Doe Run, made many memories with Groeteke and their other grandchildren.
One thing they thoroughly enjoyed doing together was fishing.
Groeteke fondly recalled many of these wonderful memories with her beloved grandparents while she wrote the book “Thanks Grandpa for Taking Me Fishing.”
The inspiration to write the book came from wanting to help local special needs children through an organization called Fish Tales. All of her profits from the sale of her book are donated to the organization.
Groeteke will be signing her book Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library.
During the signing, she will have paperback and hardback copies of her book for sale. Fans can purchase a book which she will then personalize. Payment options include cash, check, credit card, Paypal or Venmo.
“All of my profits are donated to a very special organization called Fish Tales,” she said. “The organization enables special needs children and veterans to enjoy outdoor activities that otherwise would be impossible.”
Groeteke grew up in the area. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1974 and Mineral Area College in 1976. Soon after, she moved to Springfield to attend college.
She married husband Gary in 1980. They have two sons, Ryan and Brett, and six granddaughters Madison, Addison, Kinsley, Jaycelyn, Brilee and Ava.
Groeteke’s mother Shirley Maxson and brothers Roger and Douglas Stevens still live in Farmington and Doe Run.
Even though Groeteke moved away from the area, she returns several times a year to visit her family and friends.
“The county, especially Farmington, has transformed itself over the years into a booming town but still has the same small-town feeling,” she said, “especially the downtown area.”
Groeteke said when she was growing up, only a few stores were open and a handful of places to eat.
“Now, it looks like every window front welcomes its customers to enjoy just about anything you could ever need or want,” she said. “I especially enjoy seeing the recreational areas available.”
She continued, “Many memorable times and memories were made attending junior high and high school in Farmington and college at MAC.”
Groeteke said that most of all she cherishes her family and friends who shared those wonderful times with her.
“I am very proud of being from such a wonderful community and even prouder of what it has become.”
Groeteke said when she was growing up, she never thought she would write a book one day. However, the special memory of when she helped a little girl catch her first fish has been on her mind for years. When the opportunity came up for her to become involved with Fish Tales to help special needs children, she considered writing down the story that changed the life of that little girl and certainly hers.
“I look forward to presenting my check to the organization next month,” she said. “I know the money will go to good use for special equipment and events that are needed.”
Groeteke’s love for fishing didn’t stop with her grandparents. Years later when her son Ryan was 15, he became involved in fishing tournaments. Later, he told his mother that she was actually a better fisherman than many of the men he had competed against. So he asked her to complete with him. At first, she declined because there were no other women in the area who fished competitively.
In 2011, Groeteke changed her mind. She competed and won her first major fishing championship on Bull Shoals Lake. She was the only female and won the championship as a co-angler.
Since then, she has competed in many bass fishing tournaments throughout the nation. Now, she can usually be found fishing on a couple circuits near her home on Table Rock Lake near Branson.
In addition to her success in fishing, Groeteke became one of the first female officials for Major League Fishing just last year. She can be seen on the Outdoor Channel as well as on the MLF website during their live coverage.
Groeteke is excited to visit with family, friends and area residents who stop by the Farmington Public Library this Saturday to purchase her book.
“I am so happy to share my book and this very special story with everyone,” she said, “and help support a wonderful organization at the same time.”
