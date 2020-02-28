Local authors to hold book signing Saturday

In the early 1990s, he came very close to selling the totally revamped Higgins Point series to a major Christian publishing house on two different occasions.

Since then he has written about 10 full-length manuscripts in various genres.

“Looking back, I probably bounced around between too many different genres,” Evans said. “I never quite had the right manuscript for the right publishing house at the right time.”

Yet he could never quite give up on his teen detectives. His belief in “The Higgins Point Gang,” as the detective group is known, has finally paid off.

In "Unwelcome Detective," Angie is eager to join the detective group, led by her big brother Matt, a junior at Inner County. She has always assumed she would be welcomed into the group once she reached high school. Matt, however, rebuffs her attempt to join, saying she isn’t mature enough to be a detective, yet.