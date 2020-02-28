Local authors to hold book signing Saturday

Local authors Mark Evans, Robert Montgomery, and Steven Cross will hold a book signing Saturday at Aesop's Treasury in The Factory in Farmington, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Evans has a new book coming out this month which will be the fourth installment to his Higgins Point Mysteries series.
A Bonne Terre native living in Ste. Genevieve, Evans never gave up on his dream of being a published novelist.
Although he has won nearly 20 awards from the Missouri Press Association, the Oklahoma Press Association and the Associated Press over a 34-year newspaper career and has self-published two successful books on Ste. Genevieve history, Evans’ true love has always been writing fiction. He always believed his fiction would eventually find an audience. It has.
In July 2018, his first novel, "Unwelcome Detective," launched the Higgins Point Mysteries series. Aimed at the young adult (YA) and middle grade reading audiences, the series is in the Christian mystery/detective sub-genre.
Evans came out with Book 2, "Underground Terror," in February 2019 and Book 3, "Buried Secrets," in October. Book 4, "The Curse of the Secret Six,” is expected to be released before the end of this month.
The series is set in the fall of 1985, told from the first-person point of view of 14-year-old Angie Keene, who has just started her freshman year at the fictional Inner County High School in Sleetzville, Missouri. She lives four miles north of there, in Higgins Point, Missouri, part of Missouri’s old Lead Belt or Mineral Area region.
“Any resemblance to actual individuals or places is purely coincidental,” Evans said, noting however, that fictitious Higgins Point, Sleetzville, and the consolidated Inner County High School do bear some resemblance to Bonne Terre, Desloge, and the consolidated North County High School, where he graduated in 1981.
Higgins Point sits atop an abandoned lead mine, turned into a tourist attraction like Bonne Terre, while Sleetzville had been flattened by a killer tornado in the late 1950s like Desloge. Both the lead mine and the history of the tornado play major roles in later books in the series.
Evans is also working on a pair of Christian historical romance novels for an adult audience, both set in 1927.
“Back in eighth grade at the former North County Junior High, then located in the old Bonne Terre High School building, I created my first teen detective work of fiction,” Evans recalled. “At that point, the characters were thinly-veiled versions of myself and several friends.
“I started it in February and finished it that summer,” he explained. “I think it was 35,000 to 40,000 words long.”
As an adult, Evans began to get serious about his fiction writing, becoming active in the Heartland Writers Guild, which met regularly in Dexter and Sikeston in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when he worked at Dexter.
In the early 1990s, he came very close to selling the totally revamped Higgins Point series to a major Christian publishing house on two different occasions.
Since then he has written about 10 full-length manuscripts in various genres.
“Looking back, I probably bounced around between too many different genres,” Evans said. “I never quite had the right manuscript for the right publishing house at the right time.”
Yet he could never quite give up on his teen detectives. His belief in “The Higgins Point Gang,” as the detective group is known, has finally paid off.
In "Unwelcome Detective," Angie is eager to join the detective group, led by her big brother Matt, a junior at Inner County. She has always assumed she would be welcomed into the group once she reached high school. Matt, however, rebuffs her attempt to join, saying she isn’t mature enough to be a detective, yet.
Crushed, Angie decides that the only way to prove herself to Matt and the other three Higgins Point Gang members is to solve the mystery on her own. Daughter of a bi-vocational minister, she knows the Lord and depends on divine guidance more and more, in addition to her own spunk and instincts, as she investigates a web of hidden motives and constant danger. She races to put the pieces together in time to save the football program, a player’s life and her own.
She grows as a detective and as a Christian as the series evolves, helping the gang solve even more puzzling cases.
Evans spent 12 years in Oklahoma, returning to Ste. Genevieve in October 2016. He has since released a thoroughly updated second edition of his award-winning 2001 Ste. Genevieve house tour book, "The Commandant’s Last Ride." It includes descriptions and histories of nearly 100 of Ste. Genevieve’s most important historic buildings. The neighborhood-by-neighborhood tour through town is tied together with the fictitious narrative of 89-year-old Jean Baptiste Valle, the last local commandant of the town during colonial days, taking one final sentimental carriage ride around town shortly before his death in 1849. Missouri Preservation awarded the first edition its Osmund Overby Award for preservation book of the year.
Evans will have "The Commandant’s Last Ride" and all three Higgins Point novels available for sale and signing.