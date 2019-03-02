A local auto enthusiast has the unique opportunity of having his 1968 Chevelle featured in the annual Snap-on calendar.
Snap-on, a manufacturer and marketer of high-end tools, releases a calendar every year featuring some of the most unique and fascinating hot rods and other quality automobiles in the country.
D.J. Morris, owner of 67 Speed Shop outside Park Hills, is a huge fan of unique automobiles and is probably one of Snap-on’s best customers. He completely rebuilt his 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle with added custom features and parts with the help of Dale Mosier Auto Body and others.
The people at Snap-on learned of Morris’ Chevelle through the Snap-on sales representative that regularly does business with him. Snap-on requested some pictures of the car and then decided to come by his shop for some more photos of their own. Morris’ car then became one of the cars featured in the 2019 calendar, as well as one of three featured on the calendar cover.
It’s not hard to see why Snap-on chose the car. Not only is it visually stunning, its lesser-visible features are impressive as well. Under the hood is a 383 cubic inch "stroker" motor with Brodix brand heads and a custom intake boasting about 600 horsepower. As explanation, a "383 stroker" is a Chevrolet 350 cubic inch block using a crankshaft from a 400 cubic inch engine for increased horsepower and torque.
The chassis of the car sits on an air ride suspension. The wheels are custom made by Chris Coddington, son of the famous hot rod designer and American Hot Rod TV series star Boyd Coddington.
Morris plans to take his Chevelle on the Hot Rod Power Tour, where a caravan of hot rods and other automobiles visit seven cities in seven days along a designated route.
“It's really cool because there’s people lining the roads the whole way,” Morris explained. “They know the tour’s coming through on certain days so its like a big parade.”
The Chevelle was featured on the televised series Menards Chevy Show in their “The Best of the Best Car Show.” The car was also featured at the DuQuoin State Fair in Illinois where it was one of the “Magnificent Seven” out of more than 250 custom classics and hot rods.
Morris plans to participate in other tours and car shows with his Chevelle in the future. And he's currently working on a couple other projects in his shop.
