Eighteen-year-old Kelsey Cheaney will be kicking off her Sunday shoes later this month when she dances her way for the first time onto The Muny stage.
She will be part of the production of "Footloose" July 18-24. Tickets can be purchased by calling 314-534-1111.
Footloose is based on the 1984 Academy Award-nominated blockbuster hit of the same name. It’s the story of rebellious teenagers and how music, dancing and love transform a small town. Several well-known hits are featured in the musical: “Footloose,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” and “Holding out for a Hero.”
The St. Louis Municipal Opera Theatre brings this popular performance to the stage in its 11,000-seat outdoor theater. Summer shows run from mid-June through mid-August annually.
Cheaney, a recent graduate of St. Pius X High School, has been a dancer since first grade. She followed in her mother Jaime Matthiesen Cheaney’s footsteps when she enrolled as a second grader at Ballet Arts Center in Farmington under the direction of Kimberly Anderson.
At BAC, Cheaney received training in ballet, pointe, jazz and tap. She participated in the group’s performance company for three years. The group performed at local half-time shows and other area events.
“BAC has been my entire life,” said Cheaney, “and I’ve loved every minute of it.”
She completed different dance intensives over the years including a two-week study with the St. Louis Ballet, studied at New York’s Broadway Dance Center and trained in musical theatre arts at St. Louis’ STAGES Performing Arts Academy.
Last year, Cheaney completed a week-long intensive in Miami with the Joffrey Ballet School. She flew to Florida and stayed the week by herself.
“My personal independence was such a cool moment,” she said. “It was very freeing. It was just me in my own world and I was able to be so creative.”
Now Cheaney’s artistic talents will be visible onstage at The Muny this month. She flashed her megawatt smile and dancing and singing talent when she auditioned for a Muny production a few months ago.
When Cheaney arrived at the audition, she provided a resume with headshot and answered a few basic questions. She was then photographed and her picture placed on a large board. Afterward, she was escorted into a huge room where there were more than 200 anxious teenagers who shared her hopes of earning a spot on stage. Participants were given numbers and assigned to various studios where they learned and performed choreography on the spot. Cheaney said she felt confident with that part of the audition.
Afterward, she was surprised to be asked to sing as part of her audition. She sang 16 measures of music and then was on her way home.
Later that afternoon she got an email for a callback, which was “super exciting.” The next day, she experienced a similar process but this time had to learn the choreography for two songs. She and others performed this part in groups of three in front of the judges.
“There were a lot of people cut that day,” said Cheaney. She was in a group of about 30-35 teenagers who had made it to the last round of cuts.
“I was so excited to find out I made it,” she said. “It was a crazy but awesome experience.”
Looking back, Cheaney said it was a nerve-wracking experience. But just like at any other audition, she imagined the audition as “just a regular class.”
“I tried to relax and have fun with it. That always helps me get through an audition because I view it as ‘just a class.’”
Cheaney begins Footloose rehearsals on July 7. She’ll be working at least eight hours a day until the first show. She and fellow performers will be part of Sweat Tech, where they layer up clothing and practice on stage to become accustomed to the heat and intense activity on stage.
Once Footloose performances begin, the cast and crew have a full run-through on stage after each performance to go through notes and critiques to improve before the following night’s show.
Cheaney’s roles in Footloose are dancing and singing with the ensemble. She’s most excited about being in her first professional show.
“I have been wanting to audition forever,” she said, “and I don’t even know why I hadn’t before now. But I feel this year has been a great year for me and I’ve grown so much as a dancer, performer, and person. Being a part of a professional show is one of the first steps to my career to take off.”
When she takes the Footloose stage, Cheaney will be searching the crowd for many familiar faces including her “big happy Catholic family” which includes her parents Mike and Jaime and siblings Erica, Drake, Blaise, Britta, Joel, Maren, Heath, Brooks, Petra and Celine.
Cheaney’s large family has helped prepare her for plenty of crowded dressing rooms and packed theaters.
“I’m so used to being crowded in a house with 12 other people so I’ve adapted really well,” she said. “We joke about getting a reality TV show because it’s never boring at our house. I come home and wake up to kids crying in the morning. That’s my alarm clock.”
She said her family is certainly her biggest supporters and have thoroughly enriched her life.
When she’s not dancing and singing, Cheaney can be found working at Arnold’s Chick-fil-A. She’s trying to save “lots of money” to attend New York City’s Institute for American Music Theater this fall.
“I’ll be right in the middle of Manhattan,” she said, “and I can’t wait.”
Cheaney describes the school as more like a trade school where she’ll focus on her dancing and singing skills.
Although she’s always been “really good at school,” that isn’t where her focus will be at the moment. By mid-August she hopes to be settled in with roommates and getting into the swing of rigorous rehearsing.
Cheaney is a very creative person. When she isn’t lighting up the stage with her talents, she enjoys crocheting, sewing and embroidery. She loves to pop in a movie, listen to music, and do whatever she wants to be creative. “That’s my way to relax.”
She also loves karaoke and journaling. “Every time I travel, I do this reflection where I’ve been on a plane or in a new place.”
Cheaney said she also has “the best friends in the entire world” who have all been super supportive. She’s been best friends “since the beginning” with Briley Whited, Grace and Gabriela Miller, McKenzie Sheldon, and Maria Harris.
She also has her St. Pius Circle Theater friends. They’ve performed together for several years.
Cheaney’s friends and family have been getting big groups together to attend one of her Footloose performances.
“I have my own BAC Fan Club and St. Pius Fan Club,” she said, “and my family support. I’m so grateful for all of them.”
Cheaney says she’s very excited but nervous about her future.
“It’s not because I’m not good at meeting new people, but I’m so close to people right now that it’s going to be such a strong shift. I know it’s only two years, and it’s going to be a wonderful stepping stone for my future.”
She recalls when she was a freshman and played the role of the character Star to Be during her first high school production in "Annie." The character moved to New York with big hopes and dreams to be a performer.
“The connection is crazy,” Cheaney said. “I just realized I’m here. That’s me.”
Her goal is to perform in as many shows as possible. Eventually she wants to teach. And depending on where she’s at and “where the wind takes her,” she might give vocal lessons. She’s currently in the process of learning how to play the piano. She also plays the ukulele and loves “all things music.”
Although she doesn’t think she’ll live in New York “forever,” she’s very open. “I’m not a homebody, but I’m very close to my family. I do want to travel a lot.”
Cheaney describes her life “like a movie in my head.”
“My dad, mom and I are driving to New York. I just keep playing it in my head, hugging them good-bye. They walk out the door and head back home. It’s so hard. It’s very bittersweet. We’ll just have to take it a day at a time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.