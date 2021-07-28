Local film company to hold Red Carpet, casting event in Cape Saturday

Motion Dog Films, a local independent film company, plans to hold a free-to-enter Red Carpet event this Saturday evening in Downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will feature a meet and greet photo-op with select cast and crew from two of their films, “Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot” and “2 Heads,” as well as casting opportunities for their next film project.
The event will take place from 5 p.m.- 1 a.m. at The Coin-Op Cantina, located at 46 Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The event will feature a red carpet and ropes with a Motion Dog Films backdrop for fun photos.
Also, at Saturday’s event, Legacy Entertainment and a team of talent scouts from First Look Talent Agency will assist Motion Dog with an initial casting to discover talent for Motion Dog’s upcoming feature, “The Spring,” a supernatural thriller.
There will be opportunities for event guests to take home some valuable prizes. Producer AJ Koehler said they are planning two raffles, including a gift card roulette.
“We had so many area businesses that were so supportive and donated gift cards to us for prizes that we put them together into packages,” she explained. “People can get raffle tickets and, instead of putting it in on a specific package, you will be putting it in on your town or the town you want to visit.”
Koehler said the winners would receive a random gift card package, with the largest prize pack of each area going to the first ticket pulled.
More than 30 small local businesses have sponsored this event by donating the prizes for event activities, and Koehler said it is Motion Dog Films’ greatest hope that this event not only raises awareness for local talent but for local businesses as well, boosting the local economy in the process by encouraging the community to patronize area shops.
“We’re hoping the raffle accomplishes two things,” she said. “It helps us raise money for our projects that we’re doing and for the training that we put into developing raw local talent, but also, we’re hoping that it spikes the economy by getting new people out experiencing new shops.”
Koehler noted that the businesses participating in the gift card roulette are all located within 573 zip code communities including Farmington, Fredericktown, Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Millersville, Sedgewickville, and Marble Hill.
The producer said that as a community-oriented group of filmmakers, Motion Dog Films always aims to create and maintain symbiotic relationships with the local businesses, artists, and patrons in order to help raise awareness of the amazing people, places, and potential in the region.
The independent film company has gained a reputation for discovering and developing local talent for TV and motion pictures. With 90% of their cast and crew from small local communities in the Parkland areas, Motion Dog Films has taken its feature film projects and turned them into a learning experience for local actors, artists, and filmmakers.
The Red Carpet event will celebrate some of the achievements made by Motion Dog Films, like the release and worldwide distribution of their comedy, “Interviewing Monsters & Bigfoot,” which featured a cast and crew that was 90% local players and brought the legendary Tom Green and Survivorman Les Stroud to the area. The company also recently wrapped up filming their latest project, “2 Heads,” a feature-length thriller that features 97% local cast and crew, including their newly discovered 11-year-old leading lady, Ava Duffe.
With these projects and others in the works, this small local independent film company has much to celebrate.
For more information about Motion Dog Films and their scheduled events and planned projects, visit www.motiondogfilms.com.
