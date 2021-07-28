Local film company to hold Red Carpet, casting event in Cape Saturday

Koehler said the winners would receive a random gift card package, with the largest prize pack of each area going to the first ticket pulled.

More than 30 small local businesses have sponsored this event by donating the prizes for event activities, and Koehler said it is Motion Dog Films’ greatest hope that this event not only raises awareness for local talent but for local businesses as well, boosting the local economy in the process by encouraging the community to patronize area shops.

“We’re hoping the raffle accomplishes two things,” she said. “It helps us raise money for our projects that we’re doing and for the training that we put into developing raw local talent, but also, we’re hoping that it spikes the economy by getting new people out experiencing new shops.”

Koehler noted that the businesses participating in the gift card roulette are all located within 573 zip code communities including Farmington, Fredericktown, Perryville, Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Millersville, Sedgewickville, and Marble Hill.

The producer said that as a community-oriented group of filmmakers, Motion Dog Films always aims to create and maintain symbiotic relationships with the local businesses, artists, and patrons in order to help raise awareness of the amazing people, places, and potential in the region.