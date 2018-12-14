Try 1 month for 99¢

Local musician and singer, Dave Dickerson, will perform music at No. 9 Coffee in Leadington at 6 p.m. Friday.

Dickerson says his music is a “combination of contemporary Christian, southern rock, and folk music."

Dickerson and his wife, Loralyn, live just outside Arcadia. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1978 to 1982. After working for the Doe Run Company for 16 years, he suffered a back injury that made him “dig back into the word of God again.”  

Dickerson, a bass player and singer, said he has been playing music since he was 13 years old and has been playing Christian music for about 30 years. He started writing music 35 years ago, but just recently started getting serious about his writing.

"The Lord told me I need to get serious about my music," he said Wednesday. "I decided to devote my life 100 percent to spreading the gospel."

All music performed is original and written by him.

His group is called Dave Dickerson and Friends, although he admits he never knows which friends will show up. He said his group simply consists of himself and some friends who simply enjoy playing music. The Friday night performance will feature him and his friends, Vic and Sandy Puhse.

There is no charge for any of Dickerson’s performances, but a tip jar is placed for donations. Dickerson said that every penny collected goes to get in the studio to make his first CD. He has about 25 songs ready to publish right now.

Dickerson said that he wants people to remember, “No matter how bad your situation becomes, trust in Jesus and he’ll get you through it.”

Toni LaBrot, owner of No. 9 Coffee, stated that Dave has great music and she is excited to have him perform at her business.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

