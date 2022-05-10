 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local musicians perform 'Magnificat' Friday

Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Instructor Sherry Francis directs students in one of her music classes. 

It’s said that John Rutter’s music of “Magnificat” waves a magical spell of peace among listeners.

Parkland residents will be able to experience this peace firsthand as they enjoy music from “Magnificat” Friday in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $4 at the door.

Rutter’s compositions for “Magnificat” are a musical setting of the biblical canticle – a hymn or chant – that he completed in 1990. The composition is based on an anonymous poem and includes Latin American musical elements.

The concert, directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied by Isaac Hallock, features the MAC Singers and Community Singers. This event is sponsored by MAC, Mineral Area Council on the Arts and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Francis said Rutter arranged “Magnificat,” in seven movements with a contemporary musical flare while keeping the traditional structure of text and musical character. It was originally inspired by Bach’s work.

“Magnificat” has been conducted by Rutter over the course of 30 years through MidAmerica Productions, a concert organization in New York performing at Carnegie Hall with a choir of about 200 voices selected from within the U.S.

Francis has been honored to have participated in the MidAmerica Productions at Carnegie Hall as a soprano singer.

In the words of the composer himself, “The ‘Magnificat’ is a poetic outpouring of praise, joy and trust in God.”

Francis said it is believed that many of the lyrical passages in “Magnificat” are some of Rutter’s finest work and expresses “moments of the greatest inspiration in any musical work.”

The MAC State Experience will also be part of Friday’s concert.

High school singers who participated in the MAC State Vocal Music Experience who earned a “1” exemplary rating at his or her district music contest as a soloist or ensemble member are invited to sing and share their festival music at 5:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. concert.

The high school singers will receive recognition during the concert and perform in a combined song “To the Light” with the MAC Choirs. The MAC State Experience is a new tradition that was started at the college last year to honor singers who were unable to attend the state music festival due to COVID.

“This is a very special song written by composer Douglas Beam that the choirs dedicated to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine at the recent concert ‘Let There Be Light,’” said Francis. “This song truly is inspiring and sings of peace and the joy of finding God’s light through life’s journeys no matter where you go.”

Francis said Friday will be a special night to remember.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Upcoming music events at MAC Fine Arts Theater:

MAFAA private studio recital

May 14 at 6 p.m.

MAFAA group music/theatre class recital

May 15 at 2 p.m.

Kicks Band Concert

May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

