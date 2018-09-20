A long-running St. Francois County racing event will become a part of history when the 23rd annual and final Queen’s Royale sprint car race takes place this Saturday at the St. Francois County Raceway on the county fairgrounds.
“This used to be a really big event and over the years has lost that, so we’ve decided to rename it, move it to a different time of the year and rebrand it,” said Jeremy Sutton with the St. Francois County Raceway. “People don’t want to miss history in the making, so we’re encouraging everybody to make plans to come out for the last one. We don’t really know what the future holds as far as what exactly we’re going to do yet, but we’re going to try to make it bigger and better in 2019.”
According to Sutton, gates will open at 4 p.m., hot laps will begin at 6 and racing will begin at 7. Admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 12 and under. Pit admission is $35 for adults, $15 for kids 4-12 and kids 3 and under are free.
“We’re racing all classes which is sprint cars, A-modifieds, B-modifieds, super streets and 600cc micros,” Sutton said. “This event is a big sprint car race — their biggest one of the year. It pays $3,000 to the top winner and goes down from there. Every winner will also receive a free cowboy hat, as well as a big trophy.
While this year’s race doesn’t have an official sponsor, Sutton said that through the years the Queen’s Royale has been sponsored by numerous businesses.
“A little fun fact is that in 1995, which was the first year this race was held, it was actually named the Queen’s Royale because Dairy Queen out of Farmington was the initial title sponsor of the event,” Sutton said.
Along with plenty of racing action, there will also be a wide selection of snack food concessions available for purchase at the event.
“You don’t want to miss it,” Sutton said. “It’s going to be a great time and fun for all ages. It will be family friendly and kid friendly event and since it’s going to be the last one, everyone will want to be there.”
