Local talent showcased at upcoming concerts starting Tuesday

Parkland residents are in for a treat this month, with several Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy (MAFAA) concerts scheduled for holiday entertainment.

Tuesday

The first event is Tuesday’s Jazz Ensemble Concert at North County High School at 7 p.m. Admission is $4, free for those under age 12 or who have a MAC ID.

Dobie Carroll, director of bands for North County, is also an instructor for the MAFAA and is directing the concert. The band is made up of current high school and college students, and some community members who have no academic affiliation.

“This group is lots of fun to lead,” said Carroll. “It’s a combination of worlds, with a mixture of my current and former students, with several other talented musicians mixed in as well.”

Five pieces will be performed: “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be,” “East St. Louis Todalu,” “The Seer,” “Jingle Bells” and “Big Mama Cass.”

Musicians include Kim Gerhard, Jacob Primo, Arran Hoeft, Clayton Bolding, Gavin Gilliam, Cheyenne Primo, Caleb Pack, Jonathan Wallen, Serenity Miller and Tanner Tinsley, saxophones; Josh Baker, Kerstyn Boyer, Marissa Jones, Jesse Stahlman and Shelbie Aumann, trumpets; Alidia Crader, Emily Skaggs, Greg Bockenkamp, Jullian Penrose and Bobby Lawson, trombones; and Abby Long. Madi Laan, Ty Pratte, Sam Hagerty, Jeremiah Roever and Nathan O’Neal, rhythm section.

Thursday

A special “Tuba Christmas” concert takes place from 6-6:30 p.m. indoors at MAC. Students in ninth grade or above and adults who play tuba or euphonium/baritone and would like to participate should take their instrument (decorated if possible), wear a Santa hat and meet in the MAC Band Room at 5 p.m. for rehearsal before the concert.

Friday

Handel’s “Messiah” will be performed at 7 p.m. at the MAC Fine Arts Theater by the MAC Singers and Community Singers. Special guests will be the MAFAA Orchestra. Admission is $4. The concert is expected to last about 75-90 minutes.

The “Messiah” will be directed by Sherry Francis and accompanied by Isaac Hallock. Francis, vocal music director at MAC and MAFAA instructor, said the group has been practicing for eight weeks.

“The ‘Messiah’ is one of the most magnificent choral works ever written, truly it is a masterpiece,” said Francis. “To be able to conduct this music with such amazing singers and instrumentalists is a tremendous honor.”

Francis said she’s looking forward to performing with the MAFAA Orchestra.

“This will be an added surprise, different than the traditional string quartet setting as heard in past years,” she said. “With timpani, woodwinds, brass, organ, piano, double bass and synthesizers, it is sure to be a glorious sound.

"The beauty of the ‘Messiah’ has a special way of ringing in the Christmas season like no other. The music and the message are powerful and remarkably beautiful,” said Francis. “Don’t miss this amazing performance.”

Saturday and Sunday

It will be a full weekend for “Messiah,” with a 1 p.m. performance by the MAC Singers and Community Singers for the “Christmas in My Hometown” event in downtown Park Hills on Saturday. Students of Sherry Francis, Regina Brown-Vaughn and Amanda Dement also perform at 3 p.m. on the stage next to RaeCole’s. The MAC Singers and Community Singers perform again Sunday at First Church of God in Leadwood on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Dec. 14

The Community Band Christmas Concert takes place Tuesday, Dec. 14, at MAC’s theater at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $4, with free admission for those 12 and under or who have a MAC ID.

“We’ll be performing some traditional Christmas band literature, among them ‘Sleigh Ride,’ ‘Greensleeves’ and ‘Christmas Festival’ plus a couple more seasonal arrangements and a traditional band arrangement of ‘Russian Sailors Dance,’” said longtime music educator Dan Schunks.

This is the 13th year he has conducted the band, which has 65 members. He said, “It’s exciting to be conducting this band and the fine people in it after a year away. The wonderful range of ages in the ensemble shows the power of music to bring people together.”

Schunks said making music come alive is “one of the greatest challenges and thrills I know. This will be a wonderful concert for people of people all ages and interests!”

Dec. 19

The MAFAA Session 2 recital takes place Sunday, Dec. 19, 1-3:30 p.m. in the MAC Theater. Admission is $2 for non-performers. Students who have taken music and theatre classes at the academy during Session 2 will perform at this event.

Attendees are encouraged to “dress in your best and come prepared for a great performance.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

