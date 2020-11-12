Local writers being published in Chicken Soup for the Soul book

For as long as she can remember, Sisk has always said she was going to write a book someday.

“I process life through words, so it’s been fun to learn more about crafting a story from the class with Karen,” she said. “Then having that practice composition published by Chicken Soup for the Soul is very exciting.”

She also said that Sargent broke the writing process down to manageable tasks and gave effective feedback. She said the class was enjoyable.

“Karen was warm and friendly and very knowledgeable as an instructor,” Sisk said. “Class time always flew by too quickly because of how easy she made the learning.”

The October 2019 class was Sargent’s first class on Writing for Chicken Soup for the Soul. They were requesting stories for this Christmas book at the time, so she said it is especially rewarding that Sisk and Womack had such relatively quick success.

“I cannot express how rewarding it is to help an aspiring writer get published,” Sargent said, “I know the feeling of seeing your name in print for the first time, and it's such a blessing to help others experience that, especially when publishing seems like a lofty dream.”