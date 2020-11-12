Local writers being published in Chicken Soup for the Soul book

Christmastime holds many special memories for almost everyone.
Two local woman have turned those memories into published stories.
Donna Womack, of Farmington, and Stacey Sisk, of Potosi, had their stories chosen for the Chicken Soup for the Soul book "Christmas is in the Air: 101 Stories about the Most Wonderful Time of the Year."
Womack and Sisk will have a book signing on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aesop’s Treasury in the lower level of The Factory in Farmington.
Both of them attended a writing class with local author/teacher Karen Sargent through Mineral Area College Continuing Education last year in October.
They found out in August that their stories had been chosen.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and changing deadlines, Womack, who is a librarian at Washington-Franklin Elementary in Farmington, had kind of thought nothing was going to happen.
“So when I got an email from them, I was I was pleasantly surprised,” she said. “… It’s a fun feeling and people have been really sweet about it. So it’s been really enjoyable.
Sisk, who co-owns CS Design, said having her story published is surreal.
“Chicken Soup is an iconic series and having my story included is an honor,” she said.
Her story is about her mom taking her and her siblings shopping at Union Station when she was a young teen.
“I wanted to surprise her with something extra special but I wasn’t sure what to get,” she added. “The story follows me through the mall to the resulting gift opening on Christmas morning.”
Womack’s story is about continuing the tradition of holiday candy-making after her mom passes.
“My mother and I, for at least 25 years, got together every, well pre-Christmas, and we would make Christmas candy from scratch -- kind of a lost art -- fudges, divinities and some baking,” she explained.
She hasn’t really written much before, outside of the yearly Christmas letters and school papers, but the MAC ad on Facebook appealed to her: "Have you ever wanted to write, but couldn’t figure out where to start?"
“Then Karen Sargent kind of had a plan and broke it down into manageable segments,” Womack said. “That's kind of how it happened.”
Now that she’s gotten started, she’s hoping to carve out more space to write and maybe take one of Sargent’s classes about writing a book.
“Now I don't know if I have that in me,” Womack added, “but I would be curious, I guess, to go through the steps.”
For as long as she can remember, Sisk has always said she was going to write a book someday.
“I process life through words, so it’s been fun to learn more about crafting a story from the class with Karen,” she said. “Then having that practice composition published by Chicken Soup for the Soul is very exciting.”
She also said that Sargent broke the writing process down to manageable tasks and gave effective feedback. She said the class was enjoyable.
“Karen was warm and friendly and very knowledgeable as an instructor,” Sisk said. “Class time always flew by too quickly because of how easy she made the learning.”
The October 2019 class was Sargent’s first class on Writing for Chicken Soup for the Soul. They were requesting stories for this Christmas book at the time, so she said it is especially rewarding that Sisk and Womack had such relatively quick success.
“I cannot express how rewarding it is to help an aspiring writer get published,” Sargent said, “I know the feeling of seeing your name in print for the first time, and it's such a blessing to help others experience that, especially when publishing seems like a lofty dream.”
In 2017, Sargent published her first novel, "Waiting for Butterflies." It was named the 2017 IAN Book of the Year and received a 2017 Foreword Reviews Gold Award.
She taught English for 25 years before retiring and still teaches an adjunct class at MAC. On top of teaching classes and workshops, she also presents at many writers’ guilds and conferences.
“It takes courage for many aspiring writers to take a writing class, to admit to others they have a dream to write,” Sargent said. “Most come to me with a desire but don't know what to do with it. I love leading them through the writing process, helping them discover the stories they have to tell, and then teaching them how to present their stories in a meaningful way. Most of all, I love the confidence participants leave the class with.”
Her writing has appeared in Guideposts publications, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Southern Writers Magazine, and Writer’s Digest online.
Sargent had a story published in the Chicken Soup for the Soul book released last November, "The Forgiveness Fix: 101 Stories about Putting the Past in the Past and Moving Forward." She also has stories in two upcoming Chicken Soup for the Soul books, "Miracles & Divine Intervention" releasing in January and "Making Me Time" releasing in February.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
