Looking for a fun fall activity?

There is a special haunted corn maze at Rowe Crop Farm on Oct. 17 from 7-11 p.m.

Visitors can also purchase corn stalks, pumpkins and other fall decor from the pumpkin barn if they simply want to shop without paying the cost of admission.

Visit the farm’s Facebook page for updated hours, events and admission prices.

Little River Farm People

1287 Madison 505, Fredericktown

The new six-acre corn maze has been a great attraction this year at Little River Farm People, which is located just outside of Fredericktown. A fun Flashlight Corn Maze is held on Fridays.

In addition to the corn maze, owner Karen Whitener has plenty of farm animals for guests to visit with: a mini cow, geese, bunnies, ducks, pigs, goats, sheep and even a few puppies. There is a pumpkin patch and plenty of great places to take photos.

A Saturday night drive-in movie is yet another option for family fun.