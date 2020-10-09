Looking for a fun fall activity?

Fall has officially arrived. It’s time for football, falling leaves, cozy blankets, crackling fires and mugs of hot cocoa.
Now is also a terrific time to participate in a variety of outdoor activities.
Here are a few area events which might be perfect in which you and your family can participate.
Rowe Crop Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
10766 Webster Road, Caledonia
Facebook: Rowe Crop Farm Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
This activity-filled 50-acre farm includes corn mazes and a 7-acre pumpkin patch opened in 2014 by owners Jesse and Erika Rowe with their children Eli, Cooper and Ella.
Their 16-acre expansive corn maze includes two mazes.
Flashlight corn maze events are on special occasion only, sometimes on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7-9 p.m.
Admission includes plenty of activities: corn mazes, hay ride to the pumpkin patch, barrel train rides for younger kids, giant slides, jumping pillow, corn hole, washers and more. There is also a concession stand with freshly cooked kettle corn, candy and drinks.
There is a special haunted corn maze at Rowe Crop Farm on Oct. 17 from 7-11 p.m.
Visitors can also purchase corn stalks, pumpkins and other fall decor from the pumpkin barn if they simply want to shop without paying the cost of admission.
Visit the farm’s Facebook page for updated hours, events and admission prices.
Little River Farm People
1287 Madison 505, Fredericktown
Facebook: Little River Farm People
The new six-acre corn maze has been a great attraction this year at Little River Farm People, which is located just outside of Fredericktown. A fun Flashlight Corn Maze is held on Fridays.
In addition to the corn maze, owner Karen Whitener has plenty of farm animals for guests to visit with: a mini cow, geese, bunnies, ducks, pigs, goats, sheep and even a few puppies. There is a pumpkin patch and plenty of great places to take photos.
A Saturday night drive-in movie is yet another option for family fun.
For specifics on hours and admission prices, visit the farm’s Facebook page. The page also has a pinned post at the top of their Facebook page which has specific directions because GPS sometimes gives a more complicated driving route. Call the farm at 573-561-3163 for more information.
Engler Park
651 Vargo Road, Farmington
Farmington Parks and Recreation is hosting family hayrides on Oct. 15, 22 and 29.
Catch the wagon from the Hampton Pavilion at 6 p.m. When participants return from the hayride, they can enjoy chili and roast hot dogs.
A campfire and live music are also part of these Thursday evening events.
Space is limited to the first 50 individuals each evening.
Cedarhurst Senior Living
200 Maple Valley Drive, Farmington
A special drive-thru trunk-or-treat event will take place for all kids who are dressed up in their Halloween costumes on Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
Participants giving out candy will be wearing masks. Kids will stay in their vehicles in order to receive their treats.
For more information, call 573-608-1307 or email farmington@cedarhurstliving.com.
Sweet Memories Shop
105 W. Breton Street, Potosi
Ghost hunters are being sought to investigate historic and haunted properties in Potosi on Oct. 16 with the Paranormal Task Force.
This group has been featured in documentaries and productions on the Travel Channel and other locations.
Participants will explore haunted buildings and areas of Potosi on a late-night ghost adventure.
The check-in location is at the Sweet Memories Shop. A pre-investigative tour begins at 7 p.m. The event concludes at 4 a.m.
This event is limited to 15 attendees. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. No one under 12 will be allowed. Flashlights are required.
Visit Eventbrite for more information or to purchase tickets.
Twin Oaks Vineyard & Winery
6470 Highway F, Farmington
Adults 21 and older can visit Twin Oaks for happy hour time from 6-8 p.m. and then stay to see “The Shining” on Oct. 23. The movie begins right after sundown. This date is the last of the Movies and Wine Under the Stars events for the year.
There is no admission for this event. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket with them. Flashlights are required.
For updated details, visit Twin Oak’s Facebook page.
St. Francois State Park
8920 U.S. Highway 67, Bonne Terre
Registered campers only are invited to participate in St. Francois State Park’s costume contest at 5:30 p.m. at the amphitheater. Trick-or-treating happens in the park campground from 6:30-8. Both events are only for registered campers.
Participating campsites will be given a Halloween placard to post at time of registration.
Campers are responsible for providing candy for the trick-or-treaters.
A Halloween-themed campsite decorating contest will be held. Awards for best decorated sites will be given at 8:15 p.m.
For specifics on costume contest age categories, visit the park’s Facebook page.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
