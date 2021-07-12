Love and friendship bring 'Shrek' to the Centene Center this weekend

Monks said he’s especially excited to perform and cannot wait to see everything come together after months of planning, preparation and practice.

Naes said she thinks this show has shown just how much the theater community is a family.

“We have so many people from all over the area and from different walks of life coming together to support one of our members,” she said. “It’s been amazing and humbling to see it all.”

Gallaher said he is also happy to also be part of “Shrek the Musical.”

“This show is for a very good cause,” he said. “You can tell how much everyone cares by all the hard work they have put into this show.”

Zustiak, of Festus, has taught speech, debate and theatre at Seckman High School in the Fox C-6 School District for the past 19 years. She and Mays-Nielson first met as college students at Southeast Missouri State University.

“I guess our friendship just kind of grew over the course of the past 5-10 years,” said Zustiak, “and forced over several road trips.”

The pair sees each other at speech and debate meets and attend an annual teaching conference together.