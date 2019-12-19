MAC Artist Connect database for local artists

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) has launched a new resource for local artists called “Artist Connect” in hopes of “bridging the gap” between artists and potential patrons.
Artist Connect is a Google form database that allows people, patrons or sponsors, to access local artists' contact information (at the artists' consent) to hire the artist or purchase his or her work.
Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA, said, “It has become evident that when local patrons have a need for a particular artist to create or perform, the arts council is a logical place to call.”
“Other than word-of-mouth, we had no such resource,” continued Adkins. “In order to fulfill this need, Artist Connect has been created, and we hope this database will be beneficial to our community.”
The only action required on the artists' part to be a part of Artist Connect is to fill out the Google form which can be located at https://cutt.ly/MACOAArtistConnect (address is case sensitive), on Facebook at Mineral Area Council on the Arts, Instagram @MineralAreaArts and Twitter at MineralAreaArts.
The form consists of basic contact information and a brief description of what the artist offers. The first part of the form consists of the basic contact information and as an individual fills out the form he or she can work through which art they work with.
There are four “artist categories” consisting of visual art, musician, thespian and dancer.
Adkins explained that if there is not a specific category listed on the form that applies to an artist, there is an “other section” on every page in the form.
“The biggest thing I am looking for right now is for artists to fill out the Google form, and as soon as I get even 10 artists to fill out the form, I can start getting the word out and patrons can start accessing it.”
Putting together this form and making steps to get it out to the public is something that the MACOA has been working on for a couple of months.
“Where the idea for this originated from is basically I have had several phone calls about if I knew of an artist who would do certain things or performers who do certain things, and I really didn’t have a list,” explained Adkins. “I just felt this was needed in the community, so I approached the board about it and they were all for it.”
Adkins went on the say that the end goal of compiling the list through the Google form is to have it accessible to the public.
According to Adkins, as artists complete the Google form, the data will be collected into a spreadsheet which will then be accessible for patrons to view on the MACOA's website.
Becoming a part of Artist Connect is at no cost to the artists who choose to submit their information.
“I really want to bridge the gap between artists and performers and sponsors and patrons in our region,” said Adkins.
For more information or questions regarding the MACOA Artist Connect or database, contact Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or sadkins@MineralArea.edu.
