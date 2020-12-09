MAC choirs to perform holiday concert Friday

If the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear then the Mineral Area College choir members are pros at that.

The MAC Vocal Music Department will showcase its skills at a holiday choral concert, The Living Christmas Tree, on Friday at 7 p.m. in the college’s Fine Arts Theater. Admission is $5 at the door.

Vocal Music Director Sherry Francis said the show will feature the MAC Singers and Chamber Singers performing an array of holiday favorites from traditional to contemporary stylings.

“There will be special solos, small ensembles, and even guest instrumentalists (to) perform Bruce Springsteen’s popular arrangement of 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,'” she said. “Truly there is something for everyone.”

The show starts with the Chamber Singers portraying carolers in the snow who take the audience on a musical journey, according to Francis. Then the MAC Singers join in on the fun and all singers finish from inside the tree, which is specially designed risers built to look like a Christmas tree.

“This performance is special because it has a theme of love and joy, which we hope will spark the holiday spirit not just now, but all year long,” she added.