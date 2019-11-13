{{featured_button_text}}
MAC Jazz Faculty Recital

Mineral Area College will be holding a Faculty Jazz Recital Sunday in the campus's Fine Arts Theater, put together by Director of Jazz Dr. Bennett Wood, with a stellar lineup of musicians with free admission. Donations are welcome, however, and will be given to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 

Mineral Area College is putting together a Jazz Faculty Recital with well-known musicians to not only kindle a love for music in the community but to raise awareness for a cause that hits home for the people who will be performing the day of the recital.

Dr. Bennett Wood, director of jazz at MAC, will be playing tenor and soprano sax with guitarist Eric Slaughter, pianist Adaron “Pops” Jackson, bassist Zebadiah “Zeb” Briskovich and drummer Marty Morrison.

The Jazz Faculty Recital will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. Wood explained that the concert is free, but they will be accepting donations for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a charity and a cause that has become near and dear to my heart because of the loss of a dear friend,” said Wood.

He went on to explain that he and the other musicians were each connected in some way to Nathan Jatcko, a fellow musician, who was a victim of death by suicide.

“He [Nathan] was a student at Southern Illinois University when I was,” Wood continued. “Zeb was teaching there, Adaron was an adjunct member and Eric Slaughter and Marty had moved to town around that time.”

“Nathan and I got really close, and all those guys knew him through the university or played gigs with him.”

“As time went on he became more established in the music scene and became an important fixture in the St. Louis music scene,” Woods said. “He played with everyone, and anyone that you would want to play with in jazz that is alive today, he played with them.”

“His death has definitely left a void, so we are raising money with that cause in mind.”

Wood says that he is looking forward to the lineup for the recital.

According to Wood, Slaughter has played all around the world and spent three months in Nepal with musical purposes.

Jackson is the director of the David and Thelma Institute for Jazz Studies at University of Missouri-St. Louis and “has performed and toured nationally as well as internationally with a diverse array of artists and ensembles.”

Briskovich is the jazz bass instructor for Southern Illinois University, and “is the top call bassist in the St. Louis region on both electric and acoustic bass.”

Morrison is an instructor at Missouri State University.

It has been a “hot minute” since the last Jazz Faculty Recital at MAC, and Wood says that one reason he got into music was to be able to share it with people.

He went on to say that there is something about putting together an awesome group of musicians and sharing that with the audience that is just a lot of fun.

“One of the big reasons I put this together is that in addition to being a professor here and teaching, which is fun and exciting, I do a lot of freelance work as a professional musician,” explained Wood.

“That isn’t always a side that my students get to see, so giving them the opportunity to see what it [being a professional musician] looks like is important.”

“My role as their professor is not just teaching their classes,” continued Wood. “But music is a creative discipline, so putting on this performance is a way to practice what I preach to my students.”

Wood encourages people who love music and even people who do not love music to come and enjoy the performance.

“I hope we get as many lovers and supporters of music in the community as possible to come,” said Wood. “Even if you don’t like music, feel free to come and make a donation.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

