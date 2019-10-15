{{featured_button_text}}
New Exhibit at MAC press release

Eagle-feather war bonnets adorn U.S. military uniform jackets at a Ton-Kon Gah (Black Leggings Society) ceremonial, held annually to honor Kiowa tribal veterans. It was held near Anadarko, Oklahoma in 2006. 

 National Museum of the American Indian

Mineral Area College is proud to host “Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” in the C.H. Cozean Library from Oct. 14 through Nov. 14.

This traveling exhibition is from the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and brought to Missouri by the Missouri Humanities Council. “Patriot Nations” explores the ways in which Native men and women have served America’s Armed Forces in every major military encounter from the Revolutionary War to today’s conflicts in the Middle East.

Visitors to the “Patriot Nations” exhibit will learn how Native American servicemen and women served to protect and defend the United States, through a series of engaging and historic photographs and narratives.

“Patriot Nations: Native Americans in Our Nation’s Armed Forces” was produced by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. The exhibition was made possible by the generous support of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The exhibit may be viewed Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and on Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Several special events are also planned in conjunction with the exhibition and are as follows:

On Monday, Jim Duncan, elder and member of the Osage Native American church, gave a traditional Land Acknowledgement followed by an Osage Prayer to open the exhibition.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Suzanne Michelle White will present a Native American Storytelling event focusing on traditional stories told primarily by Choctaw, Cherokee and Delaware Nations/tribes, all of which White is a member of or descended from.

On Oct. 30 at 11 a.m., Galen E. Gritts, member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma and a lifelong resident of Missouri, will present “Being Cherokee” which is a brief overview of American Indians and the story of the Cherokees up to the present day, explaining how they came to cross Missouri on the Trail of Tears.

On Nov. 7 at 11 a.m., Jim Duncan will present “The Majesty of the Osage,” an overview of the long history of the Osage in Missouri.

For more information, contact Melissa Hopkins, C.H. Cozean library director, at mhopkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2177. Additional event details can be found by visiting: https://www.mohumanities.org/patriot-nations/

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

