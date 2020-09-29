MAC jazz ensemble entertains in the quad

The faculty at Mineral Area College have re-imagined the classroom this semester.

Last week the MAC Jazz Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Bennett Wood, met in the quad and provided some unexpected entertainment to students and staff who were enjoying lunch outside.

The modified rehearsal was in line with recommendations for performing arts classes, including masking, distancing, instrument covers, and outdoor rehearsals.

The recommendations come from a study spearheaded by the National Federation of State High School Associations, with research led by the University of Colorado.

