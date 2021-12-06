MAC opens doors for annual Cardinal Christmas Celebration

To celebrate the coming holidays and offer cheer to the community, Mineral Area College is planning the community college’s annual Cardinal Christmas Celebration from 5-7 p.m., Thursday on the Park Hills campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Festivities will kick off with an annual tree lighting ceremony in the Arts and Sciences Concourse, but the joy will be spread throughout campus with four themed areas to enjoy—Candy Cane Lane (Technology Building), Winter Wonderland (Arts and Sciences Concourse), The Grinch (Library), and Santa & Mrs. Claus (Theater). Each location will have its own special holiday music, food, craft, or activity.

A new addition this year will be musical entertainment by the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy as well as local high schools, and an old favorite will return as Santa and Mrs. Claus read “T’was The Night Before Christmas.” As always, children who visit can expect a present from the jolly couple!

“We’re excited to welcome our community to campus for a holiday celebration,” said MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour. “Our students, faculty, and staff are planning a wonderful event and we look forward to sharing it with everyone. Join us for a fun evening to celebrate the season!”

Gilgour added that he is thankful to the corporate sponsors who helped make the event possible: Lee Mechanical, U.S.Tool Group, First State Community Bank, and Aptitude Internet.

Parking will be available in Student Lot A or Faculty Lot 1 at the front of campus. The Technology building entrance will take visitors to Candy Cane Lane.

For more information about the Cardinal Christmas Celebration, contact Erin Sites at 573-518-2370.

