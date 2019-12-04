{{featured_button_text}}
'A Streetcar Named Desire'

Beginning on Thursday and running through Saturday, "A Streetcar Named Desire" will be put on by the Mineral Area College Theater Department and the Little Theatre Guild. Cast members are "ready for the intense performance" and excited to share it with the community.

 MACEY ADAMS, Daily Journal

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. each night, and tickets can be purchased at the MAC Bookstore or at the door the night of each show. Tickets are $3 for students and seniors and $7 for general admission. For more information, call Gallaher at 573-518-2181

This play, which has a PG-13 rating, showcases the journey of Blanche DuBois in her transition from “small town Mississippi” to New Orleans as she lives with her sister Stella and her husband Stanley.

Blanche is known to have a “flirtatious Southern-belle presence” that causes issues for Stella, Stanley and their household.

Ian Miller, a professional actor based out of the St. Louis and the Illinois region and playing Stanley Kowalski, said, “This play is a little different than the usual fare at MAC for the past few years.”

“Usually, in my experience, there seems to be a little bit of intense stuff but I feel like we are really giving them something different, which I think will be pretty exciting.”

According to Chuck Gallaher, MAC theater director, “The actors have been working very hard to bring Tennessee Williams' story to life on the stage. Many of them had to do an extensive amount of research into not only the time era of this play, but the location that this play is set in. It's a classic of theatre."

Some cast members expressed their excitement for the “intense” play.

Grace Miller, a MAC student portraying Blanche, said that being a part of this performance has been a learning process.

“There are more ups than downs usually, but I think from every rehearsal there is something that we each have learned about ourselves and our characters,” said Grace.

Molly Cook, who is playing Stella Kowalski, explained the excitement she has for the payoff that comes with all work that is put into pulling the performance off for the people who come out and see it.

“This is my first drama that I’ve done and it’s a new step,” said Cook. “But I’m ready for it and how intense it is going to be.”

“It’s been rewarding to step out of my comfort zone,” said Ian. “I prefer, or am more at ease, with comedic roles, and it’s been rewarding to find the different levels with Stanley.”

Each cast member spoke of how much they are looking forward to surprising the audience with the performance.

“It is a very emotional show, and I don’t think people are prepared for the emotion of it,” said Grace.

“It is intense,” said Ian. “But don’t let that be a thing to encourage you to pass the show up.

“This is an intense play about relationships and people, and it is something that everyone can resonate with in some aspect or another.”

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

