Mineral Area College’s Music Department will again stage its annual Winter Choral Concert, featuring “Gloria” by Antonio Vivaldi at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14.
The event will be held at the First Baptist Church of Farmington located on 210 N. A Street off of Karsch Boulevard. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds to benefit the MAC Choral Department. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be postponed to Dec. 18.
All MAC choral ensembles are involved, including the MAC Singers, Chamber Singers, and Community Singers.
A collaborative effort will feature select winter and holiday carols, as well as the main performance of the evening, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” will include an organ.
MAC Director of Choral Activities Harry Cecil said the choirs will sing traditional carols such as "Carol of the Bells," "White Christmas," and other festive music. They are also performing the masterpiece, “Christmas Cantata” by Daniel Pinkham, which will feature a brass choir of incredible instrumentalists from the community.
“Vivaldi’s “Gloria” is one of the most enduring choral masterworks in history and is known for its energetic phrases and luscious harmonies. It is a treat to still perform such repertoire so many years later,” Cecil said. “Joining us that Friday is a great way to usher in the Holiday season!”
Anyone interested in more information about the MAC Choral Department should contact Cecil at 573-518-2230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.