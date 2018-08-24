Subscribe for 17¢ / day
MAC's Community Singers recruiting voices

Cecil

 Provided by MAC

Time to clear your throat, warm up your vocal cords and practice your scales. The Mineral Area College Community Singers is beginning rehearsals again on Sept. 6.

The choir will meet on Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., in the MAC Choir Room on the second floor of the Fine Arts Building, beginning Sept. 6. The choir will be preparing for its winter concert featuring Antonio Vivaldi’s "Gloria."

The choir is conducted by MAC’s Director of Choirs, Harry Cecil.

“If you love to sing, and are available for most rehearsals, we welcome you!” Cecil said. “I hope to see a great turnout this season. We always sing great music from various styles and time periods. There is something for everyone.”

Cecil said no audition is required. “Anyone from high school to 90 years old and older is welcome to sing with us,” he explained. “People who like to sing and want to find their voice of expression again; people who love great music; people who want to make friends; it is a great way to meet people. Come one, come all!”

Anyone interested in more information about the Community Singers should contact Harry Cecil at 573-518-2230 or hcecil@mineralarea.edu.

