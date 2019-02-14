Mineral Area College is gearing up for a red Homecoming set for Feb. 23.
This year’s homecoming basketball games will see men’s and women’s teams battling against the State Fair Roadrunners. Fans are encouraged to wear red to show support for the MAC basketball teams. If you don’t have a red shirt, then show up early and get one for free. Special Homecoming T-shirts will be given away for free while supplies last.
Kevin Thurman, Homecoming committee chair said, “We are able to provide souvenir Homecoming shirts for free thanks to our sponsors: Little Caesars, Missouri Baptist University in Farmington, the MAC TRiO Programs, UMSL, Central Methodist University, Sugarfire of Farmington, First State Community Bank, MAC Foundation and MAC Student Activities.”
In addition to the athletic side of Homecoming, performances, games and activities should make for a fun evening for the entire family. The MAC and Flat River Junior College yearbooks will be available in the dining room off the gym, and getting close to game time, the North County High School Jazz Band, under the direction of Dobie Carroll, will perform to warm up the crowd.
The Lady Cardinals take on State Fair at 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youths. Halftime entertainment will be offered by the Farmington Jr. Knightline Dance Team.
Between the games, as the crowd packs the stands preparing to cheer their teams to victory, Kirby the Cardinal will strut his stuff on the floor.
Then it’s time for the men’s basketball game against State Fair at 7 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for youths, or free for those who already paid to attend the women’s basketball game. During halftime, MAC’s cheerleaders will take the floor.
But it doesn’t stop there — after the game, kids can join Kirby the Cardinal and Athletic Director Jim Gerwitz on the gym floor to shoot some hoops like a MAC Cardinal.
There will be something for everyone at the 2019 MAC Homecoming. Gather the family and pack the stands with Cardinal Red! Alumni, students and friends can follow Homecoming developments on the Mineral Area College Facebook page.
For more information on Homecoming and other Mineral Area College Foundation or Alumni events, such as the golf tournament on May 1, call Kevin Thurman at 573-518-2114 or kthurman@MineralArea.edu.
