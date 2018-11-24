Try 3 months for $3
MAC 'Winter Concert' features Larson, jazz ensembles

Larson

 Photo by Dave Frenzia

Mineral Area College is excited to announce that acclaimed jazz soloist, composer, and world-class saxophonist Adam Larson, will be the guest artist for Mineral Area College Jazz Ensembles “Winter Concert."

The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. Admission for the concert is $5 at the door for general seating. The concert will feature guest soloist Larson, along with the MAC Jazz Ensemble.

Larson is a saxophone player based out of New York, but originally from Normal, Illinois. He has released four albums — two under the Inner Circle Music label and two produced independently. Larson’s most recent recording “Second City” received a four-star rating from Downbeat magazine, was listed as one of the best releases of 2017 in both Downbeat and Jazziz Magazine, and was prominently featured in several publications. Larson keeps an active schedule with his own groups and as a sideman, having performed at venues across the U.S. including The Jazz Standard, Birdland, The 55 Bar, The Jazz Gallery, The Blue Note, The Village Vanguard, Smalls, Jazz at The Bistro, The Jazz Estate, The Jazz Showcase, and many others.

Described by critic Howard Reich of The Chicago-Tribune as “a player for whom the word ‘prodigious’ was coined,” by Peter Hum of the Ottawa Citizen as “a saxophonist who brings Donny McCaslin and Mark Turner to mind,” and by Nate Chinen of The New York Times as “the sort of jazz musician who gets flagged early on as a promising talent and then hustles to meet every requirement for success,” Larson has garnered numerous awards that distinguish him as one of the most promising artists of his generation.

Dr. Bennett Wood feels that "Adam Larson is one of the most brilliant young saxophone players on the jazz scene today, and that his technical fluidity and command of harmony are absolutely phenomenal." In addition, Dr. Woods points out that, "Larson is a brilliantly inventive composer and arranger, and the MAC Jazz Ensemble along with himself, are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to prepare and present a concert of his music."

For more information about MAC’s Jazz Ensembles “Winter Concert”, contact Dr. Bennett Wood, Mineral Area College’s director of jazz, 573-518-2256.

