MACOA holds creative writing contest

Many famous authors were first recognized for their talents by winning a writing contest. Ray Bradbury, Jack London and Edgar Allen Poe caught the attention of publishers after their first stories took first place in contests.
“Where the Red Fern Grows” author Wilson Rawls first had his story – originally titled “Hounds of Youth” – published as a three-part serial story in the Saturday Evening Post in 1961 before it was published as a novel.
Well now is your chance to become a published author.
Mineral Area Council on the Arts has announced a creative writing contest, which has been in the works for several months. The council is planning to make the contest an annual event.
“MACOA wants to support the literary arts in our area just as it does other fields of the arts,” said Scottye Adkins, executive director. “We hope the writers out there will spend some quarantine time and summer free time writing.”
She said the arts council has had “great support” from the Mineral Area College English Department and local published authors in planning this event and establishing the guidelines.
“We expect to receive many high-quality entries,” said Adkins.
The theme for MACOA’s contest is “The Journey.” All entries must relate to this theme.
The contest is open to two groups of residents in MACOA’s service region, which covers Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington counties in Missouri. The first group is for high school students in 10th through 12th grades during the 2020-21 academic year. The second group is for adults.
Three categories are available: poetry, short story and essay.
One winner will be chosen in each category for each group for a total of six winners.
Contest guidelines and the entry form can be found online at www.MineralAreaArts.org.
Winners will be announced Oct. 14.
A creative writing workshop with guest speaker and author Karen Sargent will take place Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at ColJac Artisan Café in Farmington. The winners of the writing contest will receive their cash prizes and be given a public reading for their entries following the workshop.
Winning entries will be published on MACOA’s website www.MineralAreaArts.org. In addition to these six winning entries, one overall winner will be chosen to also have their work published in the Daily Journal.
Entries will be accepted from Aug. 3 through Sept. 30 by email (as a PDF file) at MACOACreativeWriting@MineralArea.edu or by mail at MACOA, PO Box 1000, Park Hills, MO 63601.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
