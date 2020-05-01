MACOA holds creative writing contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Many famous authors were first recognized for their talents by winning a writing contest. Ray Bradbury, Jack London and Edgar Allen Poe caught the attention of publishers after their first stories took first place in contests.

“Where the Red Fern Grows” author Wilson Rawls first had his story – originally titled “Hounds of Youth” – published as a three-part serial story in the Saturday Evening Post in 1961 before it was published as a novel.

Well now is your chance to become a published author.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts has announced a creative writing contest, which has been in the works for several months. The council is planning to make the contest an annual event.

“MACOA wants to support the literary arts in our area just as it does other fields of the arts,” said Scottye Adkins, executive director. “We hope the writers out there will spend some quarantine time and summer free time writing.”

She said the arts council has had “great support” from the Mineral Area College English Department and local published authors in planning this event and establishing the guidelines.

“We expect to receive many high-quality entries,” said Adkins.