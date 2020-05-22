MACOA holds logo contest

“MACOA has a two-fold desire to both provide quality cultural events that our area rarely has an opportunity to experience and to support the many talented artists in our region,” said Adkins. “We reach all ages by supporting local schools with the art contests and children’s programming and by bringing a variety of events that both children and adults enjoy and appreciate.”

She said MACOA is “on track to continue the legacy of events and to grow.”

MACOA is ever-expanding and is also sponsoring a creative writing contest which ends in September. Plans are for the writing contest to be held annually.

Those who would like to enter the logo contest are encouraged to visit MACOA’s website at www.MineralAreaArts.org and social media pages to learn more about the organization and its history of supporting local arts. Official guidelines and entry form are also located on the website.

Original-creation entries from artists of all ages and various visual art media are welcome but must be submitted with an entry form by email to MACOALogoContest@MineralArea.edu by 11:59 p.m. on May 31. No late submissions will be accepted. The winner will be announced at the end of June and will receive a $200 cash prize.