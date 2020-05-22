MACOA holds logo contest

Get your creative juices flowing fast. You have nine days to create the perfect design for Mineral Area Council on the Arts’ logo contest.
This logo contest is one way to acknowledge the organization’s legacy. It’s also the perfect time to improve upon its identity within the community, engage current constituents and attract new interest to the organization.
Residents from Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties are invited to design a new logo for the organization that is creative, immediately recognizable, professional and indicative of MACOA’s history and mission.
“The current logo was designed by Jeff Krekeler 30 years ago in a similar contest,” said MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins. “This logo has served the organization extremely well. We are excited, however, to freshen up the look of our organization within the community, to modernize a bit.”
It has been nearly 30 years since MACOA has been supporting local arts and culture. The organization’s mission has been and remains “to promote and strengthen the cultural environment in all segments of the area served by Mineral Area College by creating and supporting opportunities for the community to experience the arts and at an affordable cost.”
Since 1990, MACOA has supported local arts, artists and culture through hosting many events which have included art exhibits, story-teller events, guest speakers and presentations of diverse cultures, concerts spanning multiple genres of music, an annual light-pole banner contest, and annual K-12 art show and competition.
“MACOA has a two-fold desire to both provide quality cultural events that our area rarely has an opportunity to experience and to support the many talented artists in our region,” said Adkins. “We reach all ages by supporting local schools with the art contests and children’s programming and by bringing a variety of events that both children and adults enjoy and appreciate.”
She said MACOA is “on track to continue the legacy of events and to grow.”
MACOA is ever-expanding and is also sponsoring a creative writing contest which ends in September. Plans are for the writing contest to be held annually.
Those who would like to enter the logo contest are encouraged to visit MACOA’s website at www.MineralAreaArts.org and social media pages to learn more about the organization and its history of supporting local arts. Official guidelines and entry form are also located on the website.
Original-creation entries from artists of all ages and various visual art media are welcome but must be submitted with an entry form by email to MACOALogoContest@MineralArea.edu by 11:59 p.m. on May 31. No late submissions will be accepted. The winner will be announced at the end of June and will receive a $200 cash prize.
The winning logo will be used in all media including online, print or merchandise as well as other visual materials.
Questions may be directed to Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-218-2125.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
