MACOA holds logo contest
MACOA holds logo contest

Get your creative juices flowing fast. You have nine days to create the perfect design for Mineral Area Council on the Arts’ logo contest.

This logo contest is one way to acknowledge the organization’s legacy. It’s also the perfect time to improve upon its identity within the community, engage current constituents and attract new interest to the organization.

Residents from Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties are invited to design a new logo for the organization that is creative, immediately recognizable, professional and indicative of MACOA’s history and mission.

“The current logo was designed by Jeff Krekeler 30 years ago in a similar contest,” said MACOA Executive Director Scottye Adkins. “This logo has served the organization extremely well. We are excited, however, to freshen up the look of our organization within the community, to modernize a bit.”

It has been nearly 30 years since MACOA has been supporting local arts and culture. The organization’s mission has been and remains “to promote and strengthen the cultural environment in all segments of the area served by Mineral Area College by creating and supporting opportunities for the community to experience the arts and at an affordable cost.”

Since 1990, MACOA has supported local arts, artists and culture through hosting many events which have included art exhibits, story-teller events, guest speakers and presentations of diverse cultures, concerts spanning multiple genres of music, an annual light-pole banner contest, and annual K-12 art show and competition.

“MACOA has a two-fold desire to both provide quality cultural events that our area rarely has an opportunity to experience and to support the many talented artists in our region,” said Adkins. “We reach all ages by supporting local schools with the art contests and children’s programming and by bringing a variety of events that both children and adults enjoy and appreciate.”

She said MACOA is “on track to continue the legacy of events and to grow.”

MACOA is ever-expanding and is also sponsoring a creative writing contest which ends in September. Plans are for the writing contest to be held annually.

Those who would like to enter the logo contest are encouraged to visit MACOA’s website at www.MineralAreaArts.org and social media pages to learn more about the organization and its history of supporting local arts. Official guidelines and entry form are also located on the website.

Original-creation entries from artists of all ages and various visual art media are welcome but must be submitted with an entry form by email to MACOALogoContest@MineralArea.edu by 11:59 p.m. on May 31. No late submissions will be accepted. The winner will be announced at the end of June and will receive a $200 cash prize.

The winning logo will be used in all media including online, print or merchandise as well as other visual materials.

Questions may be directed to Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-218-2125.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Criteria

• The contest is open only to individuals in Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties.

• The contest is not open to commercial companies and is not open to members of the MACOA Board of Directors.

• Individuals are permitted to work in groups; however, only one prize will be awarded regardless of the group’s size.

• Individuals or teams may submit more than one entry. A separate entry form must accompany each submission in a separate email.

• All submitted work must be the original work of the entrant(s) and must not include, be based on, or derived from any pre-existing or third-party designs, trademarks, or copyrighted images.

• The logo should only use the following colors: white, black and up to three colors of the artist’s choice.

• The logo may be created using pencils, crayons, markers, paint or digitally with a computer drawing program.

• The logo must incorporate the full name of the organization Mineral Area Council on the Arts and all-encompassing art symbolisms with no emphasis on any one particular field of art.

• The logo may include (but is not required) a tag line indicating the organization’s legacy of 30 years supporting the arts. The logo will be used for many years therefore the tag line will need to be easily removed from the logo design in the future.

• MACOA reserves the right to modify the winning logo to better fit the needs of the organization.

• All entries become the property of MACOA. By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees that any and all intellectual property rights in the logo are deemed assigned to the MACOA Board of Directors.

• Except where prohibited by law, an entry submission into this contest constitutes permission to use the winners’ name, likeness, prize information and information provided on the entry form for publicity purposes without further permission or compensation.

• The decision of the selection committee is final. No further correspondence will be entered into.

• Entries accepted via email at MACOALogoContest@MineralArea.edu until 11:59 p.m. May 31.

Selection Criteria

A selection committee will evaluate all entries based on these criteria:

• Relevance – Does the entry represent the full name of the organization and align with the mission and goals of MACOA?

• Originality – Does the composition exhibit original design, creativity and imagination?

• Aesthetic quality – Does the submission command attention? Does it display visual balance and color coordination? Do all the elements work together to create a unified and appealing design?

• Color – The logo design must be limited to black and white plus no more than three additional colors and be suitable for either color or black-and-white reproduction.

• Size – The logo design must be easy to use, handle, resize and manipulate for all reproduction purposes. It should be visually appealing on both small (as small as 2 cm x 2 cm) and large scales.

