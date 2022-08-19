MACOA plans full season of entertainment

From a Beach Boys tribute concert to Junie B. Jones' Essential Survival Guide to School, Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is going to "bring it to the Parkland" throughout its 2022-2023 season.

Since becoming a nonprofit community arts organization in 1990, MACOA has brought quality art and cultural events to the region. The 2022-2023 season will be no exception. The lineup offers events with performers from New York, Nashville, and St. Louis to our region and something for everyone.

The MACOA season will kick off with a fantastic Beach Boys Tribute concert at the Centene Center by the Nashville-based group Sail On. Co-sponsored by the city of Farmington, the concert will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Sail On will transport the audience to the surf and sand of the 1960s and '70s. Soak up your favorite Beach Boys tunes such as "Good Vibrations," "Help Me, Rhonda," and "Little Deuce Coupe." Tickets are $15 and are available now at the Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive, or by calling 573-756-0900.

James Bond fans and music fans alike will spy a spectacular concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Centene Center. Shaken, Not Stirred, a concert of music from the James Bond movies, with orchestration and direction by Dr. Kevin White, will transform the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy Community Band into a "pops orchestra." In addition to the familiar instrumental theme songs of 007, hand-selected featured vocalists will perform billboard charts such as "Diamonds Are Forever," "The Look of Love," "Skyfall," and "Thunderball" accompanied by the orchestra. Tickets are $15 and will be available on Aug. 22 at the Civic Center.

December will bring New York City to Park Hills. Ezekiel Andrew performed in the chorus of Broadway's Lion King in November 2021. Since then, as the understudy, he has performed the role of Mufasa on many occasions. This powerful baritone from Mississippi will perform in the Park Hills Mineral Area College Theater at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Come experience a proud heritage concert of jazz, music theater, and hymns.

MACOA and the city of Farmington have also announced that New York's TheaterWorks USA children's theater troupe will return after a hiatus from traveling. Bring the whole family at 2 p.m. Feb. 25, at the Centene Center, as this group brings to life the ever-popular character Junie B. Jones in the musical Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School.

For something completely different, at 7 p.m. March 25, Ed Reggi and the Paper Slip Theater of St. Louis come to the Mineral Area College Theater for a hilarious comedic show of improv theater entitled "Whose Laugh Is It Anyway,” patterned after the popular television show "Whose Line Is It Anyway." Quick thinking, wit, acting, and musical talent combined with audience interaction and participation make this a fun, family-friendly evening of entertainment.

The 2022-2023 season is chock full of arts and entertainment no one will want to miss. In addition to these stellar events, don't forget the 9th ART Blooms Banner Contest, the 23rd K-12 Art Show, the 3rd Creative Writing Contest and Workshop, and the 2nd Brave Is Beautiful photo exhibit of local heroes.

MACOA is currently accepting donations from community businesses and individuals whose support makes keeping the season of events affordable for this region possible. Visit https://mineralareaarts.org/donations/ to give online.

Season tickets are the premier option to ensure entrance to all events as described above. Save money, plus get the convenience of having tickets mailed to your address approximately three weeks prior to each event. By purchasing now, you will receive a $60 value for the purchase price of only $50. To purchase a season ticket online, visit https://bit.ly/MACOASeasonTicket22-23.

For more information, contact Scottye Adkins, executive director, at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or 573-518-2125.