MAD about disc golf

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Disc golf is a sport for some, a hobby for many and a lifestyle for almost all who try it.

MAD Golf or Mineral Area Disc Golf consists of 50-75 members with about 20-30 who play league and tournaments on a weekly basis.

"It is a club of local players made up of male, female, old and young, from novice to semi pro players," MAD Golf Vice President Dave Koester said. "MAD Golf is a club of mostly casual players who meet on a weekly basis sometimes 2 to 3 days a week to play disc golf and have a few hours of good fellowship."

Koester said disc golf follows the same rules as "regular golf." You will want to get your disc in the basket in the least amount of throws as possible.

"The person with the lowest overall score wins," Koester said. "The true most important part of disc golf is to have fun. There are three main social rules to playing disc golf, play smart, respect the course and represent the sport."

Koester said to get started you just need a few discs (the club has special league stamped discs for sale) and a positive attitude. He said you will eventually want to invest in a few more discs and a bag or cart once you start playing regularly.