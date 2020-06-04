MAD about disc golf

Disc golf is a sport for some, a hobby for many and a lifestyle for almost all who try it.
MAD Golf or Mineral Area Disc Golf consists of 50-75 members with about 20-30 who play league and tournaments on a weekly basis.
"It is a club of local players made up of male, female, old and young, from novice to semi pro players," MAD Golf Vice President Dave Koester said. "MAD Golf is a club of mostly casual players who meet on a weekly basis sometimes 2 to 3 days a week to play disc golf and have a few hours of good fellowship."
Koester said disc golf follows the same rules as "regular golf." You will want to get your disc in the basket in the least amount of throws as possible.
"The person with the lowest overall score wins," Koester said. "The true most important part of disc golf is to have fun. There are three main social rules to playing disc golf, play smart, respect the course and represent the sport."
Koester said to get started you just need a few discs (the club has special league stamped discs for sale) and a positive attitude. He said you will eventually want to invest in a few more discs and a bag or cart once you start playing regularly.
"It is very easy to get into," Koester said. "Find your local disc golf club and courses and play with people in the club to learn about the sport. You will quickly discover there is a big difference between your average Frisbee and a disc golf disc."
Koester said the distance a disc golf disc can travel is what makes it different from a Frisbee.
"Frisbees are designed more for accuracy and playing catch, while a disc golf disc is more for distance," Koester said. "The shape and weight of a disc golf disc shows its purpose is to cut through the wind."
Koester said you do not need to be athletic to be good or have fun while playing the sport.
"I am naturally a competitive person, but I love disc golf because of the people involved," Koester said. "I have made so many friendships locally, within the surrounding counties as well as nationwide!"
There are currently six disc golf parks in the area: Engler Park in Farmington, Mineral Area College, Columbia Park in Park Hills, Bonne Terre Park, Potosi City Park and Arcadia Valley.
"My favorite course is Columbia Park," Koester said. "I do not have a big arm and cannot throw for really long distances. Columbia Park is a smaller course designed in the wooded area of the park, therefore a more technical course."
Koester said all six of the parks are very well maintained by the local parks departments and are fun to play, each with their own challenges.
"If you want to play, hop on the MAD Golf Facebook page to keep up to date on weekly league events," Koester said. "To participate, just simply meet us on Thursday night or Sunday morning. Also, feel free to post on the Facebook page or send a Facebook message to any of our board members."
MAD Golf plays random draw doubles on Thursday nights at 5:30 p.m., alternating courses each week, and handicap singles on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m., usually at Engler Park.
Koester said the club would love to see the sport grow and all skill levels are encouraged to come out and play. He said disc golf is for everyone, any age, gender or athletic ability can play.
"If you want to learn, we will help you," Koester said. "Come on out and we will help you with everything from the terminology and types of discs to form and technique. We love to share our sport."
MAD Golf has five board members: President Terry Wood, Vice President Dave Koester, Treasurer Matt McMillian, Course Captain Matt Watkins and Course Captain Steve Glenn.
The nonprofit organization puts all funds raised during tournaments and league activities back into the players or the community.
"We make it a priority to serve and give back as much as possible," Koester said. "We do this by adopting a highway, adopting a family for Christmas and fundraisers for local food banks, just to name a few."
Koester said MAD Golf is always looking for new ways to serve the community. If you have a specific need or service opportunity contact Terry Wood or Dave Koester via Facebook messenger.
"I would like to thank the City of Farmington, Farmington Tourism, and the Farmington, Park Hills, Bonne Terre and Potosi Parks Departments," Koester said. "They do an excellent job maintaining the area courses and continuously support us throughout the year."
Koester said all of the current and former board members have played a part in the success of MAD Golf, especially one of the founding fathers, Chris Revelle.
"Thank you to all of our members who have come out and made MAD Golf what it is today," Koester said. "The community and all of our sponsors have believed in us and in a sport that we love to play and love grow. Remember disc golf is for everyone!"
If you would like to support MAD Golf, you can do so by joining with the purchase of a $15 bag tag or by donating items and/or cash.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
