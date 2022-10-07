Madison County Fair returns this weekend

The 20th annual Madison County Fair begins at 3 p.m. today in Wanda Priest Park in Fredericktown.

Rick Mansfield, of Ellington, will be telling stories of Ozark history, dressed in character.

Jo's Old Fashioned Fun will have rides and inflatables for children 10 years and under. Discounted tickets are available at First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, Ward's Farm Center, and Madison County Farm Supply.

The carnival along with craft and food vendors will open at 3 p.m.

Also that day, the Madison County Extension will be accepting entries at the Family and Environmental Sciences tent. Bring your homemade/handmade items for entry from 3 to 6 p.m.

Those wishing to enter items do not have to be from Madison County to participate.

On Saturday, the Livestock Show will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. The Greased Pig contest will immediately follow. Come and see how hard the children have worked to show their animals.

Two new additions this year, include stagecoach rides and a bagpipe player. The stagecoach rides are being provided for free. Jerry and Yolanda Stroup from Western Rose Ranch will be giving rides from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Clifton Hoffman will be playing the bagpipes on stage at 9 a.m.

Bobby Spain will be playing country music from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tractor weigh-ins and the tractor pull will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mr. and Miss Madison County will be crowned at noon, Saturday, at the JC stage. The two children, one boy and one girl, who collected the most food, to be donated to the food pantry, win the titles.

Next up is the Junior Super Farm Competition at 2 p.m. as well as the Greased Pig Contest. Both of which are favorites among local youth.

The Foothills Car Club will be hosting a cruise-in from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The carnival, games for kids, as well as the craft and food vendors will also fill the park all day Saturday. Entry to the fair, livestock show, demonstrations, and tractor pull is free for all.

On Sunday, the festivities will move out to the Madison County Saddle Club, located at 1349 Madison 203, for the annual Horse Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you have any questions call 573-783-4662 or email MadisonFairMo@yahoo.com or visit www.MadisonCountyFairMo.com

The Madison County Fair Association is always looking for additional volunteers. If you are interested in helping plan for next year's fair, speak with any of the volunteers during the Madison County Fair.