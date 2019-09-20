Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is eager to host another TheaterWorks USA production, "The Magic School Bus," a musical based on the book written by Marshall Pailet.
The musical will take the stage on Oct. 26 at the Centene Center in Farmington.
TheaterWorks Production Company sets the stage for the program by saying, “When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.”
“Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. “
“We have hosted the TheaterWorks USA production company out of New York in the recent years," Scottye Adkins, executive director of the MACOA, said. "The musicals they bring are not only educational, they are top quality productions.”
You have free articles remaining.
TheatreWorks USA is a not-for-profit organization based in New York that “fosters an appreciation for the art form amongst expansive audiences.”
This production is targeted for children who are in kindergarten through 5th grade.
“We are extremely happy to be offering a family-friendly event each season," Adkins said. "I have had several patrons mention that they will be bringing their children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or even the child down the street to this performance. This is what community is all about!”
“It is important to MACOA for all ages to have the opportunity to experience the arts personally. There is a whole different perspective when we witness the creation of art live and in person, whether it is on a stage or peeking over the shoulder of a painter or sculptor. Seeing that specific moment in time when art is created fills the imagination of endless possibilities and maybe, just maybe, a new artist is born!”
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and are available at the Civic Center, #2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington. After noon that day, tickets may also be charged by phone at 573-756-0900. For more information, call 573-518-2125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.