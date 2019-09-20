{{featured_button_text}}
Magic School Bus

A group of students take a selfie during the production of "The Magic School Bus."

 provided by MACOA

Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) is eager to host another TheaterWorks USA production, "The Magic School Bus," a musical based on the book written by Marshall Pailet.

The musical will take the stage on Oct. 26 at the Centene Center in Farmington.

TheaterWorks Production Company sets the stage for the program by saying, “When the class gets lost on the way to the planetarium, Ms. Frizzle saves the day by blasting into outer space for an epic interplanetary field trip! But when rivalries both old and new threaten to tear the students apart, our young heroes must learn to pull together or risk getting forever lost in the solar system.”

“Hop on the Magic School Bus for a ride in this new musical adaptation based on the original book series published by Scholastic. “

“We have hosted the TheaterWorks USA production company out of New York in the recent years," Scottye Adkins, executive director of the MACOA, said. "The musicals they bring are not only educational, they are top quality productions.”

TheatreWorks USA is a not-for-profit organization based in New York that “fosters an appreciation for the art form amongst expansive audiences.”

This production is targeted for children who are in kindergarten through 5th grade.

“We are extremely happy to be offering a family-friendly event each season," Adkins said. "I have had several patrons mention that they will be bringing their children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, or even the child down the street to this performance. This is what community is all about!”

“It is important to MACOA for all ages to have the opportunity to experience the arts personally. There is a whole different perspective when we witness the creation of art live and in person, whether it is on a stage or peeking over the shoulder of a painter or sculptor. Seeing that specific moment in time when art is created fills the imagination of endless possibilities and maybe, just maybe, a new artist is born!”

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and are available at the Civic Center, #2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington. After noon that day, tickets may also be charged by phone at 573-756-0900. For more information, call 573-518-2125.

Macey Adams is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be reached at 573-518-3616 or madams@dailyjournalonline.com

