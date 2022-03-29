Magician offers an 'adventure of the impossible' at Centene Center Saturday

Get your tickets now … before they disappear!

Tickets to see the real-life practical master of entertainment D.J. Edwards are vanishing quickly!

This special event sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) and the City of Farmington takes place at the Farmington Centene Center at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the civic center in person or by calling 573-756-0900. Admission is $11.50 for adults and $5.50 for students 12 and under.

The award-winning “large stage” magician is an illusionist, juggler and motivational speaker. He makes objects vanish … right before the people’s eyes. Items – and sometimes people – levitate in the air. The audience sits spellbound as things magically transform into other things.

This show is full of comedy, crowd interaction, magic and a few mysteries. It’s also family-friendly and enjoyable by all ages.

The Centene Center’s large stage allows Edwards to perform some of his biggest and best illusions, from cutting his assistant in half to escaping the straight jacket and handcuffs to more.

Edwards, a resident of Park Hills, has performed professionally since he was 12. He saw his first magic trick at the age of 4 when his grandfather caused a coin to vanish from a small glass of water. He also has VHS tapes of every TV magic special that ever aired from the mid-1980s until the 2000s.

After years of watching other magicians and illusionists, Edwards ensures his shows are focused on his audience.

“The goal is not that people think I’m a great magician, but rather that I was a gracious host and guide, leading everyone on an unbelievable adventure of the impossible that we all experience together,” he said. “There is also lots of laughter, lots of energy and lots of amazement!”

When creating a show, Edwards makes each show unique and geared toward the age of his intended audience as well as the physical restrictions of the performance area. He considers the goals of his host as to whether they want large-stage illusions or walk-around close-up magic.

“A show is a lot more than a ‘pile’ of my favorite magic tricks,” he said. “The order, story and relevance to the audience, everything has to make sense as to why I’m doing it.”

While Edwards’ show is “full of mind-blowing illusions,” he said it is very relaxed.

“I really enjoy interacting with the audience like a gathering of friends,” he said. “I also have a unique position in the ‘world of magic.’”

As well as performing professionally for nearly three decades, he also owns one of the oldest and most well-known magic manufacturing companies in the world called Ickle Pickle Products. His company has been making magic for magicians all around the globe for nearly 50 years.

“You can visit Ickle Pickle Magic at The Magic Shop at 323 West Main in Park Hills,” he said, “and I perform magic for every person that comes into the shop.”

Edwards said his show at the Centene Center is going to be “very exciting and very different from what most local audiences have seen from me in the past.”

He said this particular venue makes it possible for him to perform his favorite, large-stage illusions.

For one illusion, he said the audience will see a lady cut into three pieces … and then put back together. Someone else will float up to 6 feet in the air, while some parts of the show will allow lucky audience members to become part of the magic.

Edwards said his family has been around magic so long that they’re familiar with many of his secrets.

“But much of the time they don’t want to know,” he said. “My kids, daughter Moriah and son Deacon, will actually have a large part in this upcoming show, as they will be featured in many of the illusions.”

And every once in a while a trick or illusion does not go as expected. Years ago, Edwards said a levitating girl who was supposed to vanish in the air while floating above the stage didn’t.

“As soon as the big moment came,” he said, “only half of the girl vanished! It looked very strange, and we closed the curtains as quickly as possible!”

When Edwards isn’t performing magic tricks or illusions, he likes to watch it.

“Seriously, our family does enjoy live entertainment, and we like to travel and see new places,” he said. “We’re also surrounded by a lot of wonderful friends and family and just like spending time with them.”

Edwards is a member of the highly regarded fraternities of the International Brotherhood of Magicians (IBM), The Society of American Magicians and Fellowship of Christian Magicians.

Terry Richison, vice president of IBM, said he saw a great magic and illusion show featuring IBM member DJ Edwards and his lovely wife Rose.

“It is one of the best shows I have seen … in a long time,” said Richison. “Catch it if you can!”

Scottye Adkins, executive director of MACOA, said, “Knowing a magician performs illusions has never kept me from being stupefied at what happens right before my eyes. We are looking forward with bated breath to see this show!”

For questions regarding this event, contact Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2125.

For more information about D.J. Edwards, visit www.djedwards.org, www.BestPartyEver.org or www.IcklePickleMagic.com.

