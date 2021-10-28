 Skip to main content
MAGMA concert set for Nov. 5-6
MAGMA concert set for Nov. 5-6

Punches

The Punches will be performing during the MAGMA concert Nov. 5-6.

 Alan Kopitsky

The 21st Annual Mid-America Gospel Music Association’s Jubilee concert (also known as MAGMA), is scheduled to take place on Nov. 5 at 6:30 pm, and Nov. 6 at 6 pm.

This year, the concert returns to New Heights Church, located at 4982 Flat River Road in Farmington.

Alan Berry, one of the board members of this association says “we are excited to be having this Jubilee at New Heights Church this year. Pastor Rocky Good, the pastor of New Heights, has graciously opened the door of this church for us to have this concert.”

New Heights will seat 400-plus and is well equipped to handle this event. Admission price is $5 and can be purchased at the door.

"This year, we are not selling advanced or reserved tickets. You can buy your ticket at the door. The seating in the church is great. Attenders will be able to see and hear well from anyplace in the building," Berry said.

This is one of the biggest gospel music events of the year in this area. It features more than 20 artists including The Lester’s, The Redemptions, The Wanda Mountain Boys, Covenant Quartet, Keystone Voices and Marilyn Berry. The event features the styles of Southern Gospel Music, as well as Country Gospel, and Blue Grass Gospel. The Punches, one of the best loved blue grass groups in this area, will be featured at the concert. 

For more information, go on www.MidAmericaGMA.com or call 573-701-6148

