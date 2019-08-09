{{featured_button_text}}

Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell, two Cape Girardeau artists who are creating a Missouri 2021 Bicentennial Mural, will be at the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center during the Jour de Fete this weekend. 

All ages are encouraged to come and help paint a section of the mural and make their mark on history.

The Missouri Bicentennial Mural will be 12-by-30 foot and will contain 18 symbols of Missouri, as well as the St. Louis Arch, the Missouri state flag and the capitol dome. Separate 4-by-6 foot sections of the mural will be painted by the public at locations across the state over a two-year period.

Each panel will be divided into 1,728 squares or 3,426 triangles so that many people can participate. Bailey and Horrell will be on hand to guide and assist the public in painting the sections. The finished panels will be assembled onsite and be displayed at the MO2021 celebration in Jefferson City when completed. It will become part of a permanent exhibit commemorating Missouri’s bicentennial of statehood.

“Anyone can be a part of history and help us paint a part of this mural which will hang in Jefferson City,” said Horrell. “We are hoping that friends, families, and all kinds of individuals will stop at the Welcome Center to be a part of this project. All ages are welcome and artistic talent is not a requirement – we will show you how to do it.”

The Paint For A Cause: MO2021 artists will have a section of the mural set up in the Misselhorn Gallery inside the Ste. Genevieve Welcome Center at the corner of Main Street and Market Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Offsite parking is available at Eric Scott Leather at 980 Rozier Street or streets surrounding the Jour de Fete in the Historic District. The event is free and open to the public. There is no charge to paint but donations are welcomed to help with expenses.

For more info call 573-883-7097 or go to facebook.com/visitstegen or https://www.facebook.com/MissouriBicentennialPaintForACause/videos/829614634071979/

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

