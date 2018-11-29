The Madison County "Miracles on Main Street" event will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday on the four main streets around the courthouse square in Fredericktown.
The free event will include pictures with Santa. Mrs. Claus will read to the children. Live music will be played throughout the event and carriage rides will travel through Azalea Park. Local businesses and organizations have once again decorated Azalea Park, creating a festive view for those riding through the park.
Youth can enjoy decorating sugar cookies, and making Christmas tree decorations and letters to Santa and many more free activities. A coloring contest has been added to this year's activities. And of course, the Parade of Lights will be held at 5:30 p.m.
"From its charming court square, small town Fredericktown will be bursting with character and Christmas traditions," event organizer Tara Hale said. "The little town has the Christmas charm and festivities worthy of a Hallmark movie."
Hale said the event marks the official start of the Christmas season as the courthouse area is transformed into a Christmas Wonderland.
"The Polar Express will be giving adventures through our Light Up Azalea Park along with sleigh rides and surrey rides. Christmas trees, wreaths and poinsettias will be sold," Hale said. "Children can come bounce in the bounce house, attend Mrs. Claus storytelling, decorate stockings, sugar cookies, ornaments, and write a letter to Santa and mail it in the special mailbox that goes directly to the North Pole, all for free in our downtown area."
Hale said the storefronts will be draped with garland and lights to add even more Christmas cheer and businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows and participate in the fun-filled night of miracles.
"The Christmas parade will appeal to the kids and the kids at heart," Hale said. "Of course it wouldn’t be Christmas cheer without the good ole Saint Nick. For a festive hometown parade, Santa will be leading our Parade of Lights in his sleigh."
Hale said the parade has been a long-standing tradition and continues to keep getting better every year.
Immediately following the Parade of Lights, Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis will do the honors of lighting the tree on the courthouse lawn.
"The magical tree lighting takes place after the Christmas parade and includes carols and hot chocolate and of course Santa giving out gifts to all the boys and girls," Hale said.
Santa will be available for pictures from 3 to 5 p.m. before he has to take his place for the parade.
Hale said so many people, businesses and organizations come together to turn the downtown into a magical Christmas scene.
The group organizing the event would like to thank all of the sponsors and volunteers for helping make the event possible including Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, April Sarakas, Tara Hale, Alan Yount and Donna Pulley.
"The community of Fredericktown has a way of coming together and supporting each other," Sarakas said. "This pride makes these events possible for our children and is why we call it Miracles on Main Street. This event is a way for children to make memories and spark their imaginations in their own hometown."
